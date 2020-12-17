PerfectServe's Optimized Provider Scheduling Powered by Lightning Bolt Available on Epic App Orchard
Lightning Bolt's advanced rules engine, robust analytics, and unified, gapless schedules now available to Epic users
Dec 17, 2020, 09:00 ET
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) and provider scheduling solutions, today announced that its Optimized Provider Scheduling powered by Lightning Bolt solution has joined the Epic App Orchard. With Lightning Bolt's advanced rules engine, users can balance provider preferences with organizational needs and patient demand by creating unified, gapless schedules and importing them into Epic for access via Hyperspace, Haiku, and Rover.
Lightning Bolt is an easy-to-use scheduling tool capable of managing thousands of schedules across multiple departments and facilities. In addition to complete, accurate schedules and streamlined workflows, Lightning Bolt's benefits include:
- Easy location of on-call providers to improve speed to care
- Detailed reporting and analytics to align resource supply and demand
- Accommodation of providers' personal preferences for increased provider satisfaction
- Ability to scale—can meet the scheduling needs of a single department or an entire health system
- Real-time access to organization-wide schedules with a mobile app that offers the same functionality as the desktop version
- Centralized request calendar with instant time-off approval
- Online, real-time shift changes and schedule adjustments
"PerfectServe's Lightning Bolt solution—which expertly manages upwards of three million shift hours each month—supports provider satisfaction and adds substantial value to the hospital's bottom line through enhanced communication workflows, administrative time savings, efficient resource allocation, and improved staffing capabilities," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "With its addition to the App Orchard, we're making it easy for Epic customers to license advanced technology used by hundreds of healthcare organizations of all sizes to generate optimized, gap-free schedules."
Building clinical schedules can be complex, and scheduling mistakes are a major source of dissatisfaction for providers. Lightning Bolt automatically considers thousands of variables to create the best possible schedule every time—without leaving gaps in coverage for administrators to fill. This leads to an 82% reduction in time spent managing schedules, an 86% reduction in time spent contacting on-call providers, and as much as $2.8 million in savings from reduced provider burnout that leads to improved retention.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has proven just how important it is for healthcare organizations to have a scheduling solution that can respond nimbly to changing conditions," said PerfectServe Chief Product Officer Ben Moore. "As our Lightning Bolt solution launches in the App Orchard, we look forward to working closely with this development community to provide the kind of sophisticated, flexible, and user-friendly scheduling technology that accommodates the unique rules, facilities, and goals of Epic customers."
Note: Epic, App Orchard, Hyperspace, Haiku, and Rover are trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.
About PerfectServe
PerfectServe offers unified healthcare communication solutions to help physicians, nurses, and care team members provide exceptional patient care. PerfectServe's cloud-based solutions enhance patient safety and reduce provider burnout by automating workflows, speeding time to treatment, optimizing shift schedules, empowering nurse mobility, and engaging patients in their own care. PerfectServe solutions provide seamless connections between providers and patients across multiple channels of communication while enhancing patient experience and staff satisfaction. PerfectServe allows 151,000 physicians and 258,000 nurses to focus on delivering the best experience for tens of millions of patients every year. Headquartered in Knoxville, TN, PerfectServe has been improving healthcare delivery in the US since 1999.
