PerfectServe's Telmediq Solution Wins Best in KLAS for Clinical Communications with Innovation, Relentless Customer Focus

"We celebrate this honor with the thousands of healthcare organizations that rely on PerfectServe to coordinate care every day. It is by listening to and partnering closely with these customers that we continue to deliver class-leading technology," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "We're especially proud that three of Telmediq's four KLAS wins have come since they joined the PerfectServe family, which demonstrates that our business can grow and innovate while keeping the voice of the customer at the center of all decisions."

KLAS surveys tens of thousands of healthcare professionals each year about the products and services they use, and insights gleaned from this research directly inform the annual Best in KLAS report. With all customer feedback compiled, Telmediq again finished ahead of all competitors, marking four category wins out of six total opportunities since KLAS established the Clinical Communications segment.

KLAS commentary collected from executives over the past 12 months reflects the keys to Telmediq's success: a dynamic and user friendly product backed by a PerfectServe team that is fiercely dedicated to transparency, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

"Our experience with the vendor has been excellent. We go way back with Telmediq. When we started with the vendor, we took a chance. We love the software and apps. The vendor does what they promise, and they don't overcommit. They had a buyout from a private firm, and since then, nothing has changed. The development continued and got better, not worse. This is a rare instance where I can talk about a vendor and say that I love them. The company is doing well, and I want to give them kudos for that." (CIO, January 2021 )

"Telmediq's support for us is beyond compare. We are interfacing their product with another vendor's system, and it is not an easy thing to pass that information back and forth. However, Telmediq has always been willing to invest the time from their side to help our people do that integration. Telmediq is very willing to consider ideas. If we say that we want an improvement to the product, they will actually take that back to their developers, and some version down the road will have that change in it. Telmediq is very responsive to their clients in terms of optimizing the product and doing product development to make it work better." (CMIO, December 2020 )

"I really love Telmediq. They have a real attention to detail from a clinical standpoint, and the system's ease of use is excellent. We haven't even begun to tap into all of the possible use cases, and just the basic functionality is a huge win for our organization. I vetted many systems when making our decision on this, and Telmediq's system really stood out when compared to all of the others. Telmediq delivered on everything that they promised." (CMIO, March 2020 )

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry," said KLAS President Adam Gale. "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of 'Best in KLAS' should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

PerfectServe's footprint has grown to encompass 151,000 physicians, 258,000 nurses, and 673,000 total users in the United States. Its clinical communication, patient engagement, and provider scheduling solutions combine to form a unique platform that improves patient care and reduces care team toil by automating workflows, speeding time to care, optimizing shift schedules, and streamlining communication with the industry-standard Dynamic Intelligent Routing®.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights it provides, visit KLASresearch.com.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe offers unified healthcare communication solutions to help physicians, nurses, and care team members provide exceptional patient care. PerfectServe's cloud-based solutions enhance patient safety and reduce provider burnout by automating workflows, speeding time to treatment, optimizing shift schedules, empowering nurse mobility, and engaging patients in their own care. PerfectServe solutions provide seamless connections between providers and patients across multiple channels of communication while enhancing patient experience and staff satisfaction. PerfectServe allows 151,000 physicians and 258,000 nurses to focus on delivering the best experience for tens of millions of patients every year. Headquartered in Knoxville, TN, PerfectServe has been improving healthcare delivery in the US since 1999.

