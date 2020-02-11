PerfectServe's Telmediq Solution Wins Category Leader Award for Secure Communications in "2020 Best in KLAS" Report

The honor is part of the " 2020 Best in KLAS: Software and Services " report and marks the third year in a row that Telmediq has received the distinction. To determine the ratings, KLAS interviews more than 30,000 healthcare professionals each year about the products and services their organizations use. Insights from this research are shared online in real time and also in published reports so that peers can learn from the client experiences.

"Healthcare providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year. Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors."

The Telmediq solution is part of PerfectServe's Unified Clinical Communication Platform that has 135,000 named physician users and 230,000 nurse users in the United States. The platform's broad capabilities include Clinical Communication and Collaboration, Nurse Mobility, Provider Scheduling, Contact Center, Answering Service, and Patient & Family Communication solutions, enabling better patient care for healthcare organizations.

KLAS commentary collected in 2019 from Chief Information Officers at three separate facilities praised the solution for its thoughtful design and forward-thinking, comprehensive feature set:

"The Telmediq product is very well designed and thought out. The vendor has been able to implement features on fairly short notice, and that means that the product is extensible and scalable."

"Telmediq is way ahead of us in terms of new technology. They are developing things that we don't yet know we need."

"After looking into a few other vendors, I ran across Telmediq's product and felt it had a lot more functionality than other vendors' products. The services include not only the ability to text but also the ability to page, do online scheduling, and abstract numbers. Our doctors can also make VoIP calls from a smartphone so that the calls look like they are coming from the clinic. Our doctors were very attracted to all of these features."

"To receive this honor from KLAS for the third year in a row is a direct reflection of the value that customers are deriving from our mission critical solutions," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "Ben Moore first launched the Telmediq solution because he knew there was a better way to coordinate patient care, and now as PerfectServe's Chief Product Officer, he and the entire team are clearly continuing to positively impact healthcare delivery."

Learn more about the PerfectServe portfolio at the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando. From March 10 to 12, visit PerfectServe at booth 4346.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights it provides, visit KLASresearch.com.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe's unified platform for clinical communication and collaboration helps physicians, nurses, and care team members improve patient care. The PerfectServe and Telmediq solutions automate communication-driven workflows, eliminate non-clinical tasks, promote nurse mobility, and engage patients in their own care, resulting in quicker time to treatment and enhanced patient safety. The Lightning Bolt provider scheduling solution automatically generates optimized shift schedules to reduce burnout and increase patient access. PerfectServe's scalable, cloud-based solutions allow 135,000 physician users and 230,000 nurse users to focus on delivering the best patient experience possible. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, PerfectServe has been impacting healthcare delivery since 1999.

