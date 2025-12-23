PerfectVape Launches Loyalty Program Offering Special Discounts and Rewards to Frequent Shoppers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectVape, a leading retailer in the vaping industry, announced the launch of its most-awaited customer loyalty program. Showcasing their gratitude to their dedicated customers, PerfectVape launched this new initiative to offer special discounts and rewards.

The loyalty program uses a simple, point-based system. Shoppers earn PV points with every purchase. For every $1 spent on PerfectVape products, 3 PV points are earned. In addition, following the brand on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) adds 50 PV points, while sharing a PerfectVape Facebook post increases PV points by 50.

As the PV points accumulate, they can be redeemed for special discounts on future purchases. The way it works is straightforward — the more points a customer gathers, the more discounts they get. Starting at $3.50 off for 1,000 PV points, customers can enjoy a massive discount of up to $250 at 30,000 PV points. They can also track their points balance and rewards by clicking the PV Rewards option in the bottom-left corner of the website. It displays total PV points and the reward the customer is eligible to redeem next. Signing up for PerfectVapes' reward system is easy — create a store account by clicking on PV Rewards and begin earning rewards.

"We want to give back to our loyal community. With our loyalty program, we celebrate our relationship with our amazing customers. And not only that, but this is also our initiative to make shopping with us fun and meaningful," says Jenny Tong of PerfectVape. The company's mission is to create a rewards program that fosters trust and brand integrity. Don't miss out on these exciting benefits, and visit www.perfectvape.com to learn more about their reward system.

