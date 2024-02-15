PerfectVape Now Carrying Smart Disposable Vapes

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectVape, a leading supplier of vape products, is thrilled to announce the addition of Smart Disposable Vapes to its existing product line. Bridging the gap between the convenience of smart vapes and the simplicity of disposable options, PerfectVape is an ideal destination for customers seeking the best.

The Smart Disposable Vapes at PerfectVape offers an absolute vaping experience with intelligent features that increase user convenience and control. These devices are equipped with smart display screens that indicate battery levels, mode settings, and e-liquid levels. The LED screen provides users with real-time information, allowing them to check the remaining battery life and switch between modes effortlessly. With features like airflow control, intelligent display screens, rechargeable batteries, and flavor choices, this line definitely stands out.

PerfectVape CEO Chris Parker expressed his excitement about the inclusion of the new product line, stating," We are delighted to introduce Smart Disposable Vapes to our customers. These products are a perfect example of our dedication to providing top-tier vaping products that combine innovation and quality. These smart vapes represent the future of vaping devices."

Smart Disposable Vapes are now available for purchase on the PerfectVape website. Some of the most popular ones at PerfectVape are the Geek Bar PULSE 15000 , the Funky Republic Ti7000 (Funky Lands), and the Lost Vape Orion Bar 10000 . They also sell the Pod Juice x OXBAR Magic Maze Pro 10K , the world's first smart disposable vape with adjustable wattage.

About PerfectVape

PerfectVape is a wholesale supplier of vape products distributing products straight from the manufacturer. They distribute e-cigarettes, vapes, e-liquids, and mods. Located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, they distribute vape products nationwide from brands including Joyetech , Smoktech , Vision , and Kanger .

PerfectVape's line of smart disposable vapes is affordable, hi-tech, and available nationwide. For products with precise control and a customizable experience, shop PerfectVape's line of Smart Disposable Vapes.

