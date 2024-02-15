PerfectVape Now Carrying Smart Disposable Vapes

News provided by

PerfectVape

15 Feb, 2024, 08:37 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectVape, a leading supplier of vape products, is thrilled to announce the addition of Smart Disposable Vapes to its existing product line. Bridging the gap between the convenience of smart vapes and the simplicity of disposable options, PerfectVape is an ideal destination for customers seeking the best.

The Smart Disposable Vapes at PerfectVape offers an absolute vaping experience with intelligent features that increase user convenience and control. These devices are equipped with smart display screens that indicate battery levels, mode settings, and e-liquid levels. The LED screen provides users with real-time information, allowing them to check the remaining battery life and switch between modes effortlessly. With features like airflow control, intelligent display screens, rechargeable batteries, and flavor choices, this line definitely stands out.

PerfectVape CEO Chris Parker expressed his excitement about the inclusion of the new product line, stating," We are delighted to introduce Smart Disposable Vapes to our customers. These products are a perfect example of our dedication to providing top-tier vaping products that combine innovation and quality. These smart vapes represent the future of vaping devices."

Smart Disposable Vapes are now available for purchase on the PerfectVape website. Some of the most popular ones at PerfectVape are the Geek Bar PULSE 15000, the Funky Republic Ti7000 (Funky Lands), and the Lost Vape Orion Bar 10000. They also sell the Pod Juice x OXBAR Magic Maze Pro 10K, the world's first smart disposable vape with adjustable wattage. 

About PerfectVape

PerfectVape is a wholesale supplier of vape products distributing products straight from the manufacturer. They distribute e-cigarettes, vapes, e-liquids, and mods. Located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, they distribute vape products nationwide from brands including Joyetech, Smoktech, Vision, and Kanger.

PerfectVape's line of smart disposable vapes is affordable, hi-tech, and available nationwide. For products with precise control and a customizable experience, shop PerfectVape's line of Smart Disposable Vapes.

Media Contact:
Jenny Tong
405-309-7648
373022@email4pr.com

SOURCE PerfectVape

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.