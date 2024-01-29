Perforce and Worksoft Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Continuous Testing Suite for Enterprise Applications

News provided by

Perforce Software

29 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

New partnership adds continuous testing of SAP, Oracle, and beyond to Perforce's continuous testing suite, extending testing across the enterprise for development, integration and enterprise application use cases.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, ("Perforce"), a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, has expanded its continuous testing platform with support for SAP, Oracle, and beyond through a strategic partnership with Worksoft, a leader in intelligent test automation. With Worksoft, Perforce now provides end-to-end coverage with the most comprehensive testing suite on the market.

Continue Reading
Perforce and worksoft Partnership
Perforce and worksoft Partnership

Through this partnership, Perforce and Worksoft are joining forces to deliver a full testing suite incorporating everything from extensive mobile, web, performance, and API testing to SAP S/4HANA migrations and Salesforce.com implementations. This partnership leverages unparalleled expertise in test automation, tackling the most intricate applications and testing obstacles. It presents businesses with an unmatched, all-encompassing platform for large-scale continuous testing.

"With Perforce and Worksoft, teams now have all the pieces of the puzzle to transform their continuous testing efforts," says Konrad Litwin, General Manager at Perforce. "From mobile to performance to SAP testing, Perforce's expanded suite offers all the tools to help enterprises test in a more streamlined, efficient, and scalable way."

"This partnership between Worksoft and Perforce is much more than mere collaboration; we're setting a new horizon in software quality assurance," said Worksoft CEO, Tony Sumpster. "Together, we're reshaping the application development and deployment landscape, and our combined strengths mark a paradigm shift: Transforming complexity into clarity and turning constant business change into opportunities for our clients."

Whether migrating from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA, supporting business critical ERP systems, or deploying a new digital eCommerce gateway, the extended suite covers software development, load and performance testing, requirements traceability, test data management, mobile testing, enterprise application testing, and everything in-between.

The partnership between Perforce and Worksoft elevates continuous testing to new heights," says Litwin. "With this collaboration, enterprises can confidently embark on their continuous testing journey, assured of comprehensive support at every step from this synergistic alliance."

To learn more about Perforce and its portfolio of test automation solutions, click here.

To learn more about Worksoft intelligent test automation, click here.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce DevOps solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

About Worksoft:

Worksoft empowers business and IT to deliver flawless applications faster and more efficiently with the ability to discover, document, test, and automate end-to-end business processes in pre-production and production environments for large-scale continuous testing.

Worksoft's Connective Automation Platform supports business critical ERP systems and complex enterprise applications like SAP, Oracle, and beyond.

Recognized by global enterprise customers and top system integrators as the gold standard for SAP testing, Worksoft's automation is embedded into their ERP practices to support their Agile, DevOps, and SAFe methodologies and to accelerate digital transformation.

For more information, contact Worksoft at [email protected] or visit www.worksoft.com. For media inquiries, contact Liz Blackman, [email protected], or +1 (972) 993-0425.

Media Contacts

PERFORCE U.S.

Grace Bonacum
PAN Communications
Ph: +1 617 502 4300
[email protected]

PERFORCE UK/EMEA
Maxine Ambrose
Ambrose Communications
Ph: +44 118 328 0180
[email protected]

WORKSOFT
Elizabeth Blackman
Chief Marketing Officer
Ph: +1 972 993 0425
[email protected]

SOURCE Perforce Software

Also from this source

Perforce Adds Support for Critical Accessibility Testing of Mobile Applications

Perforce Adds Support for Critical Accessibility Testing of Mobile Applications

Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle,...
Puppet Extends Compliance Enforcement to Support Open-Source Puppet Users in Meeting CIS Benchmarks

Puppet Extends Compliance Enforcement to Support Open-Source Puppet Users in Meeting CIS Benchmarks

Puppet by Perforce, the industry standard for secure infrastructure automation, today has extended Compliance Enforcement to help support open-source ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.