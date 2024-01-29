Perforce and Worksoft Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Continuous Testing Suite for Enterprise Applications

New partnership adds continuous testing of SAP, Oracle, and beyond to Perforce's continuous testing suite, extending testing across the enterprise for development, integration and enterprise application use cases.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software , ("Perforce"), a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, has expanded its continuous testing platform with support for SAP, Oracle, and beyond through a strategic partnership with Worksoft, a leader in intelligent test automation. With Worksoft, Perforce now provides end-to-end coverage with the most comprehensive testing suite on the market.

Perforce and worksoft Partnership

Through this partnership, Perforce and Worksoft are joining forces to deliver a full testing suite incorporating everything from extensive mobile, web, performance, and API testing to SAP S/4HANA migrations and Salesforce.com implementations. This partnership leverages unparalleled expertise in test automation, tackling the most intricate applications and testing obstacles. It presents businesses with an unmatched, all-encompassing platform for large-scale continuous testing.

"With Perforce and Worksoft, teams now have all the pieces of the puzzle to transform their continuous testing efforts," says Konrad Litwin, General Manager at Perforce. "From mobile to performance to SAP testing, Perforce's expanded suite offers all the tools to help enterprises test in a more streamlined, efficient, and scalable way."

"This partnership between Worksoft and Perforce is much more than mere collaboration; we're setting a new horizon in software quality assurance," said Worksoft CEO, Tony Sumpster. "Together, we're reshaping the application development and deployment landscape, and our combined strengths mark a paradigm shift: Transforming complexity into clarity and turning constant business change into opportunities for our clients."

Whether migrating from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA, supporting business critical ERP systems, or deploying a new digital eCommerce gateway, the extended suite covers software development, load and performance testing, requirements traceability, test data management, mobile testing, enterprise application testing, and everything in-between.

The partnership between Perforce and Worksoft elevates continuous testing to new heights," says Litwin. "With this collaboration, enterprises can confidently embark on their continuous testing journey, assured of comprehensive support at every step from this synergistic alliance."

To learn more about Perforce and its portfolio of test automation solutions, click here.

To learn more about Worksoft intelligent test automation, click here.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce DevOps solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

About Worksoft:

Worksoft empowers business and IT to deliver flawless applications faster and more efficiently with the ability to discover, document, test, and automate end-to-end business processes in pre-production and production environments for large-scale continuous testing.

Worksoft's Connective Automation Platform supports business critical ERP systems and complex enterprise applications like SAP, Oracle, and beyond.

Recognized by global enterprise customers and top system integrators as the gold standard for SAP testing, Worksoft's automation is embedded into their ERP practices to support their Agile, DevOps, and SAFe methodologies and to accelerate digital transformation.

For more information, contact Worksoft at [email protected] or visit www.worksoft.com. For media inquiries, contact Liz Blackman, [email protected], or +1 (972) 993-0425.

Media Contacts

PERFORCE U.S.

Grace Bonacum

PAN Communications

Ph: +1 617 502 4300

[email protected]

PERFORCE UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

[email protected]

WORKSOFT

Elizabeth Blackman

Chief Marketing Officer

Ph: +1 972 993 0425

[email protected]

SOURCE Perforce Software