Perforce Documents Record Growth as Gaming and Production Studios Adapt to New Ways of Working

MINNEAPOLIS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, ("Perforce"), a provider of DevOps solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announced that its Helix branded asset management business is continuing to experience record growth in the gaming and virtual production verticals as teams ramp up production to meet increased customer demand.

During the pandemic, traditional film and television studios were unable to operate as normal, causing delays in many major productions. Many projects turned to virtual production methods to keep their projects on time and deliver new content for high demand outlets such as streaming services. At the same time, 55% of people turned to video games for entertainment during lockdowns. This led to an increased demand for solutions that could support increased collaboration with security and scale to meet customer demand.

Helix Core, used by leading projects and studios to provide secure asset management and team collaboration for projects of any size, grew its virtual production and gaming vertical by 50% in 2020. Pandemic expansion drove the number of Helix Core customers to over 4,000 across the globe.

"We are pleased to partner with Perforce for The Suicide Squad. Our teams use Helix Core because it just works. There are never any problems with scale or security, and we need to be sure we can rely on the systems that form the backbone of our production. Plus, the tool is easy for everyone to use – from technical users to designers and artists. Perforce has been a great partner for us," said Halon Entertainment.

"Helix Core has long been the defacto choice for gaming and virtual production studios since 1995. We are pleased to partner with these industries through their rapid growth and are working in tandem to ensure Helix Core and the Helix Platform evolves to meet their needs. We are committed to the success of our customers," Brad Hart, CTO Perforce Software.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

