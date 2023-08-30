Perforce Software, Inc. Welcomes Kristin Gaarder as Executive Vice President of People & Culture

News provided by

Perforce Software

30 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software announced today the appointment of Kristin Gaarder as the company's Executive Vice President of People & Culture. Gaarder brings over 20 years of human resource leadership at various global technology organizations, private and public, serving multi-site, diverse organizational structures across private equity, software, med tech, and other high growth companies. Prior to joining Perforce, Gaarder was the top human resources executive at Calabrio, where she drove several strategic initiatives around talent management and organizational design critical to the growth trajectory of the PE-backed software company.

Continue Reading
Kristin Gaarder, EVP of People & Culture, Perforce Software
Kristin Gaarder, EVP of People & Culture, Perforce Software

"Kristin has a strong track record establishing meaningful human-centric leadership across global organizations, which makes her the perfect partner for Perforce and a great addition to our executive team," said Mark Ties, CEO of Perforce. "As a high growth company driven by organic and acquisition-related activities, Kristin's deep experience working with global teams in that type of operating model will continue to improve our performance while helping Perforce remain a top place to work."

Prior to Calabrio, Gaarder held leadership roles at various global organizations including Amplifon and Novartis, and has shown her dedication to creating business value through an engaged employee base at a global level The depth of her experience in key areas will help Perforce to continue to be successful. Gaarder holds an MS in Human Resources and Labor Relations from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee and a BA in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

"Perforce has experienced significant growth, growing nine times its size in the last eight years," said Kristin Gaarder, EVP of People & Culture at Perforce. "I'm excited to build on this momentum and continue to evolve the People & Culture function to support Perforce's growth expectations, while building on the Company's strong employee-centric culture."

About Perforce 
Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce DevOps solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

Media Contacts

PERFORCE U.S.
Grace Bonacum
PAN Communications
Ph: +1 617 502 4300
[email protected] 

PERFORCE UK/EMEA
Maxine Ambrose
Ambrose Communications
Ph: +44 118 328 0180
[email protected]

SOURCE Perforce Software

Also from this source

Puppet Further Automates Day 1 and Day 2 Operations with Latest Compliance Releases

Perforce and Incredibuild Announce the Launch of the 2023 State of Game Development & Design Survey

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.