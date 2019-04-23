Perforce Software: Medical Device Industry Survey Reveals 75% Satisfaction With Hybrid Development Method, Lowered Confidence in Compliance

For teams that changed development methodologies in the past year, nearly 40% of them adopted a hybrid Agile methodology — moving away from Scrum (pure Agile method) and Stage-Gate, a proprietary Waterfall method.

"Agile development has grown in popularity in recent years," says Nico Krüger, Chief Technology Officer of Perforce Helix ALM. "It appears, at least for medical device developers, that perhaps pure Agile is not a final destination. Rather, a temporary stop along the way."

Of those who changed methods, 75% were satisfied with the results. This shift is logical, according to Krüger, who added, "Given industry demands for both control and speed-to-market, an Agile hybrid can offer a more natural fit."

While the use of specialized ALM tools has increased, survey results also show a majority of respondents (59%) use a predominantly manual development process (documents and spreadsheets) for managing the lifecycle.

Manual processes may be contributing to a host of productivity, visibility, and compliance concerns noted by respondents. Concerns ranged from wishing they spent less time tracking down project status (41%) to desiring they had more visibility into design control phase activities (44%) to decreased confidence in audit compliance (only 38% "Very confident" they could pass a surprise FDA audit).

In all, the report — which includes further insights on emerging technology, coding standards, and upcoming regulations — sheds light on an industry striving for balance between regulatory challenges and the need for innovation in a fast-changing market landscape.

"Nearly 270 medical device professionals shared their opinions on development today," said Krüger. "By sharing their results, we hope to help others navigate industry change, and take positive next steps toward better medical device development."

The results of the survey are available in the 2019 State of Medical Device Development Report.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle. Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, APImanagement, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static & dynamic code analysis, version control, and more. With over 9,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands, including NVIDIA, Pixar, Scania, Ubisoft, and VMware. For more information, visit www.perforce.com.

Media Contacts

Global

Colleen Kulhanek

Perforce Software

Ph: +1 612-517-2069

ckulhanek@perforce.com

UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: + 44 118 328 0180

Mobile: + 44 7785 280930

perforce@ambrosecomms.co.uk

SOURCE Perforce Software

Related Links

http://www.perforce.com

