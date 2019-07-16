Perforce's Automotive Software Development Survey Reveals Safety is the Top Concern for 40% of Those Surveyed

Software is central to automotive development today. Embedding software in vehicles, however, leads to many safety considerations during the development process. Our survey found that automotive software developers' top three leading concerns are safety (40%), quality (20%), and security (14%).

"It's no surprise that safety is top of mind for automotive developers," said Richard Bellairs, Product Marketing Manager for Perforce. "Every software component added to a vehicle must be developed with safety in mind, or else it could be disastrous."

For those most concerned with safety, 49% say their biggest concern is how difficult it can be to adhere to every requirement of the ISO 26262 safety standard.

"ISO 26262 is a complex functional safety standard and complying with it can be a time-consuming endeavor without the right tools," added Bellairs.

Connected and autonomous vehicle development is also impacting development teams. Most (74%) of teams are working on connected components to a degree. 70% are working on designs impacted by autonomous vehicles.

"Connected and autonomous vehicles are the future of the industry," said Bellairs. "And, safety and security will remain the top concerns for these teams."

The survey found that 72% use a coding standard to ensure safe, secure, and reliable code — with 53% using MISRA©. 66% of them use a static code analyzer to aid in compliance.

"Static analyzers are the best way to enforce coding standards and deliver conformant code," said Bellairs.

The results of the survey are available in the 2019 State of Automotive Software Development Survey Results.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle. Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static & dynamic code analysis, version control, and more. With over 9,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands, including NVIDIA, Pixar, Scania, Ubisoft, and VMware. For more information, visit www.perforce.com.

Media Contacts

Global

Colleen Kulhanek

Perforce Software

Ph: +1 612-517-2069

ckulhanek@perforce.com

UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 1491 412944

perforce@ambrosecomms.co.uk

SOURCE Perforce Software

Related Links

https://www.perforce.com

