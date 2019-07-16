Perforce's Automotive Software Development Survey Reveals Safety is the Top Concern for 40% of Those Surveyed
Survey of over 400 professionals finds obtaining ISO 26262 compliance to be challenging; quality and security were also among top concerns
Jul 16, 2019, 10:33 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, released the results of a global survey of automotive technology professionals today. Key findings suggest ongoing concerns with software safety and quality, the growing effects of connected vehicles on development, and the continuing focus on compliance.
Software is central to automotive development today. Embedding software in vehicles, however, leads to many safety considerations during the development process. Our survey found that automotive software developers' top three leading concerns are safety (40%), quality (20%), and security (14%).
"It's no surprise that safety is top of mind for automotive developers," said Richard Bellairs, Product Marketing Manager for Perforce. "Every software component added to a vehicle must be developed with safety in mind, or else it could be disastrous."
For those most concerned with safety, 49% say their biggest concern is how difficult it can be to adhere to every requirement of the ISO 26262 safety standard.
"ISO 26262 is a complex functional safety standard and complying with it can be a time-consuming endeavor without the right tools," added Bellairs.
Connected and autonomous vehicle development is also impacting development teams. Most (74%) of teams are working on connected components to a degree. 70% are working on designs impacted by autonomous vehicles.
"Connected and autonomous vehicles are the future of the industry," said Bellairs. "And, safety and security will remain the top concerns for these teams."
The survey found that 72% use a coding standard to ensure safe, secure, and reliable code — with 53% using MISRA©. 66% of them use a static code analyzer to aid in compliance.
"Static analyzers are the best way to enforce coding standards and deliver conformant code," said Bellairs.
The results of the survey are available in the 2019 State of Automotive Software Development Survey Results.
