Perform Group Appoints John Skipper as Executive Chairman

"Simon and his team have built an enormously impressive company, providing an excellent base to establish a global leadership position in the over-the-top sports subscription business, the clear future of sports delivery," said John Skipper, Executive Chairman Perform Group. "Perform Group's platform and expertise, coupled with its success in launching subscription services in Germany, Japan and Canada provides a model we intend to replicate around the world."

"Perform is rapidly expanding its role in sports media with significant investments in the best content and our own platform. We are now preparing to push forward with the expansion of DAZN, our live and on-demand streaming service, in more major markets around the world," said Simon Denyer, CEO Perform Group. "DAZN is revolutionizing how fans watch their favorite sports. John is one of the most significant leaders in the history of our industry, and I am delighted that he has agreed to join me and the team to help take Perform to the next level of our ambitions."

"Since our initial investment ten years ago, Perform has become one of the most important brands in the sports media industry and a key holding in the Access portfolio," said Len Blavatnik, Chairman Access Industries and Perform Group's majority shareholder. "John's addition to the team and Board will help the company continue its impressive progress."

About Perform Group

Perform Group is the digital leader in global sports media and one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. With almost 3,000 employees in over 30 countries, its businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports.

Perform Group streams sports to fans directly through DAZN, its unique live and on-demand service. It partners with the biggest rights holders such as WTA, NFL, FIBA and CONMEBOL to help them commercialize and grow their sports around the world. It produces better, faster, more detailed content and data for broadcasters, media companies, sports teams and sponsors. It operates some of the world's biggest digital sports platforms, such as Goal.com and SportingNews.com.

About Access Industries

Access Industries is a privately held industrial group with long-term holdings worldwide, founded in 1986 by American-British industrialist and philanthropist Len Blavatnik. Access Industries' investments in the media and entertainment sector include Warner Music Group, Deezer, AI Film, and Perform Group.

