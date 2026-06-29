Performacentric Research Finds Mid-Market Companies Use AI Agents to Drive Measurable Performance Gains

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performacentric today released findings from its research report examining how mid-market U.S. companies with revenues between $1 million and $50 million are deploying AI agents to measurably improve core business performance metrics. The report analyzes results across gross margins, inventory turns, customer acquisition cost (CAC), churn reduction, and working-capital efficiency in the manufacturing, retail, SaaS, distribution, and services sectors.

The research focuses on a clear shift: rather than adopting generic AI tools, mid-market firms now tie AI agents, autonomous analytics, and optimization systems directly to specific KPIs. The report compares commercial AI platforms with custom in-house deployments, documenting concrete outcomes across all five metric categories.

Among the headline findings, AI-driven pricing lifts gross margins by one to three percentage points. One food distributor achieved a $719,000 incremental gross margin lift in six months. AI supply-chain planning cuts excess inventory by 20 to 30% and reduces stockouts; in one case, stockouts fell 30% and excess inventory dropped 22%, freeing roughly $530,000 in working capital. AI marketing tools reduce CAC by 20 to 56%, with one direct-to-consumer brand cutting cost per acquisition from $47 to $22, a 52% reduction, while revenue rose 34%. AI-driven churn analytics reduce customer churn by 20 to 40%, and AI cash-flow forecasting cuts planning time by up to 90% while improving forecast accuracy by 25 to 30%.

"Even small percentage-point pricing uplifts have three to four times more impact on profit than volume increases," said Matthew May, Founder and Chief AI Strategist at Performacentric. "When companies anchor AI to specific metrics rather than general productivity, the returns compound across the operation."

The report also documents outsized gains from targeted AI deployments. A B2B AI startup achieved five times higher return on ad spend by deploying AI pipelines for conversion tracking and bid optimization. An automotive tech firm reported a five-fold increase in sales-rep efficiency and projected approximately $32 million in annual savings from AI-driven automation.

"The evidence is consistent across sectors," May added. "AI agents that target core KPIs build scalable profitability engines that continuously monitor and optimize performance."

The findings point to a practical path for mid-market leaders: combine proven AI platforms with custom data models, align both to measurable outcomes, and govern the systems with strong change management. The report concludes that companies taking this approach position themselves to scale more efficiently than competitors relying on fragmented, manual processes.

About Performacentric

Performacentric develops AI-driven performance improvement and profitability systems for small and mid-market companies. By integrating data across systems, automating manual workflows, and delivering real-time predictive insight, Performacentric helps leaders improve business performance, drive increased profit, and act with confidence as they scale and transform.

Please direct any queries to:

Matthew May, Chief AI Strategist

[email protected]

SOURCE Performacentric, Inc.