Performance Beauty Group announces new leadership: JuE Wong appointed as Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Beauty Group (PBG) today announced the appointment of JuE Wong as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. As CEO, Wong will lead the group's continued growth as category leaders in lashes, brows, eyes, lips, and hair. PBG has a distinct competitive advantage with leading category brands and dedicated manufacturing capabilities.

Wong is a proven global executive with an excellent track record of scaling established and emerging businesses.

JuE Wong, CEO of Performance Beauty Group

"I am thrilled to lead PBG's portfolio of brands by increasing brand relevance with our end-consumers, deepening our relationships with our brand partners, and applying technology-first thinking to accelerate and scale growth" said JuE Wong.

"We are excited to partner with JuE and work together with her to realize our shared vision for Performance Beauty Group. She is an exceptional talent and we are confident her experience will help us further strengthen PBG's leadership in our key categories. We look forward to what the future holds under her leadership" said James Jackson Partner at Gauge Capital.

Wong was most recently the CEO of Olaplex Holdings Inc., which she took public in 2021. Prior to Olaplex she was CEO of Moroccanoil, President of Elizabeth Arden, CEO of StriVectin and CEO of Astral Brands. She also has had senior tenure at The Dial Corp., Murad Inc., NV Perricone MD Ltd., ZO Skin Health, Cargill Inc. and PepsiCo.

Wong currently sits on the Corporate Boards of FireFly Automatix, an EV and AV technology company and The Honey Pot Co., a leader in plant derived feminine care.

About PBG

PBG comprises Grande Cosmetics, Bondi Boost, Babe Original, Flutter Habit, Lilly Lashes, Velour and Nutraluxe. Each of these businesses provide best in class products to inspire consumer engagement, drive long term loyalty and build authentic communities. To learn more, please visit our website at www.performance-beauty.com

About Gauge Capital

Gauge Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Southlake, Texas. Gauge invests in five key sectors: food & consumer, business services, government & industrial services, healthcare, and technology. The Firm manages more than $3.0 billion in capital. To learn more about Gauge Capital, please visit gaugecapital.com or please contact Andrew Peix, Partner, Business Development at [email protected].

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Beauty Group