Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of 3 Dick Smith Nissan dealerships and Dick Smith INFINITI in South Carolina from Dick Smith Automotive Group to Holler-Classic Automotive

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Dick Smith Nissan in St. Andrews, Dick Smih Nissan in Lexington, and Dick Smith Nissan in Columbia, and Dick Smith INFINITI in Columbia, South Carolina from Dick Smith Automotive Group to Holler-Classic Automotive.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of the 3 Dick Smith Nissan dealerships in St. Andrews, Lexington, and Columbia, and Dick Smith INFINITI in Columbia, South Carolina from Dick Smith Automotive Group to Holler-Classic Automotive.

Performance Brokerage Services - Dick Smith Nissan & INFINITI - Holler-Classic Family of Dealerships.

Founded in 1961 by Richard "Dick" Smith Jr., Dick Smith Automotive Group grew from a single dealership into a family-owned, multi-rooftop group serving customers throughout South Carolina. Dick's son, Brian Smith, serves as President, continuing to lead the family's organization.

The group has earned numerous customer-service accolades, including the 2013 Edmunds Five Star Premier Dealer Awards for Dick Smith Nissan of Columbia and Dick Smith Nissan of St. Andrews. Additionally, they received the 2026 Cars.com Dealer of the Year awards for Dick Smith Ford of Columbia and Dick Smith INFINITI of St. Andrews.

After working with Performance Brokerage Services in 2025 on the sale of Dick Smith Hyundai in Greenville, South Carolina, Dick Smith Automotive Group has returned to the firm to represent the sale of their remaining Nissan and INFINITI dealerships.

Brian Smith, President of Dick smith Automotive Group, shared, "When we decided it was time to sell, we wanted the process handled the right way — our confidentiality protected, our employees taken care of, and a buyer who'd honor what we built. That's exactly what we got. Every step, from the first conversation through closing, was handled professionally and moved at a pace that gave us confidence. Handing the keys to Holler Auto Group, we felt fully supported the whole way through."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Weldon Mann, and Jimmy Robinson, the Southeast Partners of Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

"I am very proud of my partners, Weldon Mann and Jimmy Robinson, on bringing this very complex transaction to a close," George Chaconas commented. "Their professionalism, industry knowledge, strong relationships, and commitment to delivering exceptional results played a key role throughout the process. Congratulations to Brian Smith and the Holler-Classic Family of Dealerships. We wish them continued success for many years to come."

Weldon Mann added, "It was both an honor and a pleasure for Jimmy Robinson and I to once again represent Brian Smith and the Smith family in the sale of their Nissan and INFINITI dealerships in the Columbia, South Carolina market to the Holler-Classic Family of Dealerships. Having previously assisted Brian with the sale of his Hyundai dealership in Greenville, we are especially grateful for the opportunity to work with him again. We wish both the Smith family and the Holler-Classic organization continued success as they begin this exciting new chapter."

The history of Holler-Classic Automotive dates back to 1938, when the family opened its first dealership in downtown Orlando. The company was founded on the principles of William E. "Bill" Holler, who had already established a distinguished career with General Motors, where he served as Vice President and General Sales Manager of Chevrolet from 1929 until his retirement in 1945. Today, the Holler-Classic family remains a multigenerational, family-owned automotive group with Roger Holler, III as President. With the acquisition of these four dealerships, the group expands their portfolio to over 17 locations and their first in South Carolina.

The dealerships will remain at their current locations and will be renamed Holler Nissan of Columbia, Holler INFINITI of Columbia, Holler Nissan of St. Andrews, and Holler Nissan of Lexington.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.