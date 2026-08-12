Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Sundance Marine in Grand Junction, Colorado to Jeff Taylor

Summary: Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Sundance Marine in Grand Junction, Colorado from Ron and Susan Richardson to Jeff Taylor.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Sundance Marine, a MasterCraft, Nautique, and Sea Ray dealership in Grand Junction, Colorado, from Ron and Susan Richardson to Jeff Taylor.

Performance Brokerage Services - Sundance Marine - Jeff Taylor

Founded in 1984, Sundance Marine has proudly served the boating community of Western Colorado for more than four decades. Ron Richardson acquired the dealership in 2012 and spent the next 14 years expanding upon its strong foundation through strategic investments in its people, operations, and customer experience. In 2017, he built a new state-of-the-art facility in Grand Junction, significantly enhancing the dealership's showroom, service department, and overall capabilities. Under Ron's leadership, Sundance Marine earned a reputation as one of Western Colorado's premier marine dealerships, recognized for its exceptional customer service, premium boating brands, expert service, and lasting relationships with customers.

Ron Richardson commented "We are incredibly grateful to Jon Couwenberg and Performance Brokerage Services for their help in selling our marine dealership. The past few months have been nothing short of challenging for us, and from the beginning, Jon engaged with us in a way that made us feel comfortable and confident having him and his company represent us. The way he controlled the process and guided the transaction through to the very end was impressive. The extra time, effort, and personal attention Jon gave on our behalf meant more to us than he will ever know. We are truly thankful for everything Jon did for us and could not be more appreciative of the way he represented us throughout the sale."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner and Jon Couwenberg, Partner and Director of the Marine Division, were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Jon Couwenberg added, "We are honored to have been entrusted by the Richardson family to manage this important lifetime milestone and help ensure their best interests were protected throughout the complexities of the selling process. Understanding and appreciating the legacy our client built over the years, we are proud to have identified Jeff Taylor as the right buyer from both a cultural and strategic standpoint. This transaction was consummated at an incredible speed and without any significant delays, which was a testament to the professionalism, commitment, and sincerity of everyone involved. We wish Ron and Susan all the happiness and enjoyment they deserve in this next chapter of their lives and wish Jeff Taylor tremendous success with the acquisition."

With over 30 years of automotive experience, Jeff Taylor has built a successful career in dealership ownership and operations. Sundance Marine marks his first marine dealership acquisition and represents his second transaction through Performance Brokerage Services, following his acquisition of Pikes Peak Traveland RV in 2024. Jeff looks forward to building upon Sundance Marine's long-standing reputation while leading the dealership through its next chapter of growth and success.

Following the transaction, Jeff commented, "We had the pleasure of working with Jon Couwenberg and Performance Brokerage Services on the purchase of our first marine dealership. Having known of their firm for many years in the automotive industry, we expected a first-class experience, and Jon delivered. He was highly responsive and professional, and assisted with anything we needed throughout the transaction. We look forward to working with Jon again in the future. For anyone looking to buy or sell a marine dealership, we highly recommend Jon Couwenberg and the whole Performance Brokerage Services team."

Sundance Marine will remain at its current location.

About Performance Brokerage Services



Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.