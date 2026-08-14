Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Campus Ford in Waynesboro, Virginia from Matt McMurray to Eric Obaugh of Charlie Obaugh Auto Group

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Campus Ford in Waynesboro, Virginia from Matt McMurray to Eric Obaugh of Charlie Obaugh Auto Group.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Campus Ford in Waynesboro, Virginia from Matt McMurray to Eric Obaugh of Charlie Obaugh Auto Group.

Performance Brokerage Services - Campus Ford - Charlie Obaugh Auto Group

Founded in 1976 by Charles R. Obaugh Jr., Charlie Obaugh Auto Group is a diversified, family-owned automotive group serving Virginia for 50 years. Eric Obaugh joined his father in the business in 1985 and has played an instrumental role in its continued growth, carrying the family legacy into its second generation. Today, the group's portfolio includes Chevrolet, GMC, Kia, and Mitsubishi, in addition to operating an RV and Outdoor Center. The acquisition of Campus Ford marks another significant milestone in the company's history, bringing the group to six franchised dealerships and adding its first Ford franchise.

"When the opportunity to acquire Campus Ford came up, having Weldon Mann and Jimmy Robinson at Performance Brokerage Services in our corner made all the difference," said Eric Obaugh, President of Charlie Obaugh Auto Group. "Their knowledge of the market and the way they guided us through the process gave us real confidence every step of the way. Waynesboro is right in our backyard, and adding Ford to our lineup alongside our Chevrolet, GMC, Kia, and Mitsubishi stores in Staunton is a natural next step for our family. We're grateful to Weldon and Jimmy for their professionalism and expertise, and we're excited to welcome the Campus Ford team into the Charlie Obaugh family."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Weldon Mann, and Jimmy Robinson, the Southeast Partners of Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive buy-side advisors for this transaction.

Weldon Mann commented, "Jimmy Robinson and I were honored to represent Eric Obaugh and the Charlie Obaugh Auto Group in the acquisition of Campus Ford. When we represent a buyer, our objective is to identify acquisition opportunities that strengthen our client's organization, complement their existing operations, and create long-term value. Campus Ford was an outstanding strategic fit for Eric and his team, and we are proud to have helped bring this opportunity to fruition. Congratulations to Eric, the Charlie Obaugh Auto Group, and everyone involved in making this transaction a success. We wish the entire Charlie Obaugh team continued success as they build on Campus Ford's strong foundation and serve the Waynesboro community for many years to come."

"Congratulations to my partners, Weldon Mann and Jimmy Robinson, on the sale of Campus Ford in Virginia," George Chaconas added. "I am very proud and excited for my partners and the Performance Brokerage Services team having facilitated another transaction. We are working on many more buy-sells and look forward to a successful rest of the year."

From an early age, Matt McMurray aspired to build a career in the automotive industry, growing up at his father's shop, Campus Exxon in Blacksburg, Virginia. He spent eight years as manager before advancing to Vice President. He then set out on his own in 2011 and launched a towing business that would eventually become Campus Automotive. Matt grew the business to include a nine-bay service department and a new body shop before taking the next step in his career with the acquisition of Campus Ford in 2022, marking his entry into franchised automotive retail. That same year, he was named the Virginia Independent Auto Dealers Association (VIADA) Dealer of the Year and was a four-time nominee for District Quality Dealer of the Year.

Upon the closing, Matt McMurray shared, "Campus Ford has been part of the Waynesboro community for a long time, and finding the right next owner mattered to me. When Weldon Mann and Jimmy Robinson at Performance Brokerage Services reached out, I knew I was in good hands. They brought a level of professionalism and market knowledge that made this whole process feel manageable. Eric Obaugh and the Charlie Obaugh Auto Group have built a great reputation just down the road in Staunton, and I know our customers and employees will be well taken care of. I'm grateful to Weldon, Jimmy, and the entire Performance Brokerage Services team for guiding this deal to a smooth close, and I'm looking forward to seeing what's next for the dealership under their leadership."

Campus Ford will be renamed Charlie Obaugh Ford and will remain at its current location.

About Performance Brokerage Services



Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

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SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.