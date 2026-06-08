Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Consolidation of Bull Run Harley-Davidson in Manassas, Virginia from Lindsay Automotive Group to PVM Enterprises

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the Consolidation of Bull Run Harley-Davidson in Manassas, Virginia from Michael C. Lindsay of Lindsay Automotive Group to Paul Veracka of PVM Enterprises.

IRVINE, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the consolidation of Bull Run Harley-Davidson in Manassas, Virginia from Michael C. Lindsay of Lindsay Automotive Group to Paul Veracka of PVM Enterprises.

Performance Brokerage Services - Bull Run Harley-Davidson - PVM Enterprises

Family-owned and operated since 1963, Lindsay Automotive Group has built a longstanding reputation for exceptional customer service and a deep commitment to the communities they serve. The group actively supports numerous charitable organizations and local initiatives, including a partnership with the Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation and hosting adoption events and donation drives. In addition, Lindsay Automotive Group donated $20,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 2019 to commemorate the milestone of selling more than 20,000 vehicles in a single year. In 2020, they donated $30,000 to Hath's Heroes in support of local first responders.

Bull Run Harley-Davidson was established in 2017 following Lindsay Automotive Group's acquisition of Whitt's Harley-Davidson, a respected dealership with a notable presence in the Northern Virginia riding community since the early 1980s. Following the acquisition, the dealership was renamed Bull Run Harley-Davidson and continued serving customers from its historic Old Town Manassas location, where it became a premier destination for Harley-Davidson enthusiasts throughout the region.

John Smallwood, CFO of Lindsay Automotive Group, shared, "Having known George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services for many years as a respected industry expert in the buying and selling of automotive and Harley-Davidson powersports dealerships, I was pleased when he reached out to me regarding Bull Run Harley-Davidson. The timing could not have been better. We engaged George and his team at Performance Brokerage Services to help facilitate the closure of the dealership and work with Paul Veracka of Patriot Harley-Davidson, knowing this would be an ideal strategic opportunity for Patriot Harley-Davidson to expand its market share and strengthen its position in the region. We would like to thank George Chaconas and the entire Performance Brokerage Services team for their professionalism, industry knowledge, and expertise throughout this complex process. Their guidance was invaluable in helping us successfully close the dealership while separately marketing and selling the real estate, allowing us to move forward and focus on the continued growth of our automotive dealership operations."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, and Juan C. Pardo, Partner, of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

"It was an honor and a privilege to exclusively represent Lindsay Automotive Group in the successful transition of Bull Run Harley-Davidson in Manassas, Virginia, to Paul Veracka of PVM Enterprises," George shared. "This merger complements their Patriot Harley-Davidson dealership in Fairfax, Virginia, a dealership I had the pleasure of assisting Paul in acquiring several years ago, and supports Harley-Davidson's efforts to strengthen its dealer network. Special thanks to John Smallwood, CFO of Lindsay Automotive Group, for his professionalism and leadership throughout this complex deal. Congratulations to Paul Veracka and all involved in this exciting new chapter. I wish Paul and his team continued success as they continue serving the riding community throughout Northern Virginia."

Paul Veracka was introduced to the motorcycle industry at the age of 4, when his father Dave opened the family's first dealership in the late 1970s. After formally joining the family business in 2008, Paul stepped into a leadership role under Dave's mentorship. Today, Paul owns and operates PVM Enterprises, the largest Harley-Davidson dealer group on the east coast.

"After helping us acquire Patriot Harley-Davidson in Fairfax, Virginia, George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services maintained a keen eye on the Washington metropolitan area," Paul Veracka, Owner of PVM Enterprises said. "When Lindsay Automotive Group decided to close Bull Run Harley-Davidson in Manassas, Virginia, George connected with us to help manage the transition for the local market. By supporting HDMC and welcoming these riders, Patriot Harley-Davidson is proud to help strengthen the regional dealer network and ensure uninterrupted, excellent service for the local riding community. It was a pleasure working with George, Juan Pardo, and Morgan Ross again—they are absolute professionals and true industry leaders."

Bull Run Harley-Davidson will be closing its doors in Manassas, Virginia and will be relocated and combining operations into Patriot Harley-Davidson in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.