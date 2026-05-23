Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Matt Blatt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from The Greenblatt Family to PalmEasy Motors

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Matt Blatt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from The Greenblatt Family to PalmEasy Motors.

IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Matt Blatt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from The Greenblatt Family to Robert Palmese and Ahmed Fayed of PalmEasy Motors.

Performance Brokerage Services - Matt Blatt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - PalmEasy Motors

The Matt Blatt name traces its roots back to 1989 when Roy Greenblatt left his role as a General Sales Manager to open his own used car lot, naming the business after his son, Matt. In 1999, the group officially established themselves in franchised automotive retail, and created a legacy based on sales volume, customer satisfaction, and a dedication to community. Originally based in New Jersey, the group expanded into Pennsylvania in November of 2022 with the opening of Matt Blatt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Philadelphia, led by Roy's second son, AJ Greenblatt. The Greenblatt Family continues to own and operate 5 dealerships in New Jersey and 1 dealership in Pennsylvania.

On behalf of the Greenblatt Family, AJ Greenblatt, Dealer Principal of Matt Blatt Dealerships, commented, "When others couldn't, Matt Wilkins and his team were able to get the deal done for my family and me. Matt identified not only the highest price but also the right buyer for our team. He is a pleasure to work with, and we are grateful for him and his team. Thanks again for helping us through this process."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Gershon Rosenzweig, Matt Wilkins and Jacob Stoehr, the Northeast Partners of Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

"From the very first call we had with Roy, it was clear that the Greenblatts were simply good people, the kind of family you genuinely want to go to bat for," Matt Wilkins shared. "Roy built something special when he founded Matt Blatt in 1989, and that spirit carried through to everything we experienced in working with his family. AJ was an outstanding partner throughout the entire process. He was responsive, prepared, and understanding of what can be a complex and demanding journey and made our job easier at every turn, and his trust in our team meant everything."

Matt added, "Watching Ahmed get his first store is a bit extra special for me. He's one of the first people I got to know when I started working with Performance Brokerage Services, and I mean it when I say I've never seen someone more locked in on a goal. Hardworking, patient, and diligent, he never lost sight of what he was building toward. I'm proud to call him a friend, and even more proud to watch this moment finally arrive."

Upon the closing, Jacob Stoehr shared, "This transaction was a strategic divestiture for the Greenblatt family, who continue to operate other dealerships, and we are grateful for the opportunity to have represented them and proud of the outcome we were able to achieve together. We look forward to watching AJ and Matt continue to evolve their family group for years to come. Congratulations again to the Greenblatt family, and welcome to ownership, Rob and Ahmed!"

Founded by Robert Palmese and Ahmed Fayed, PalmEasy Motors was established with over 9 years of automotive experience, and with the sole goal of acquiring and operating their first franchised dealership. The acquisition of Matt Blatt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram represents a significant milestone and the beginning of PalmEasy Motors.

Following the acquisition, Ahmed Fayed, Managing Partner of PalmEasy Motors, shared, "Since I started working in the business, I've always aspired to become a dealer, and I can honestly say that without the help of Matt Wilkins and Jacob Stoehr, it would not have been possible. It's incredible to think that a conversation I had with Matt almost six years ago would eventually lead to me becoming an owner. At the time, I was early in the process and simply trying to figure everything out. Coincidentally, Matt was also just getting started. Had he been a seasoned veteran at the time, he probably would have paid me no attention — but instead, he took the time to help me learn nearly every aspect of buying a dealership. Yes, I was persistent, but Matt always answered my calls and helped guide me. Did he know it would eventually turn into a sale? Absolutely not. Yet he still spoke with me regularly, so much so that I consider Matt more than just a broker — I consider him a friend and someone I can call for advice. Jake was just as instrumental in the process. When Matt had enough of me, Jake stepped in and provided the same level of guidance and support. He was equally important in helping connect me with the right people to accomplish this goal."

Ahmed continued, "What started six years ago with me cold-calling brokerages in search of a deal eventually became a successful partnership and friendship. I can say with the utmost certainty that this would not have been accomplished without Matt and Jake. Their knowledge, guidance, and willingness to help — combined with my persistence — are the reasons I can proudly say I purchased the first of many stores. I would strongly recommend never doing a deal without them."

PalmEasy Motors was represented by Frank O'Donnell from Biltmore Automotive Services, LLC. The Greenblatt Family was represented by Nicholas and Dennis George of Arangio & George, LLP.

Matt Blatt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will be named Liberty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and will remain at its current location.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.