Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of McGrath Nissan in Elgin, Illinois from Scott McGrath to Coleman Automotive Group

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of McGrath Nissan in Elgin, Illinois from Scott McGrath to Kyle Coleman & Coleman Automotive Group.

Established in 1990, McGrath Nissan became a longstanding presence in northwest Chicago under the ownership of Scott McGrath. Located in the Elgin Auto Mall, the dealership built a reputation for high-volume Nissan sales and customer service.

Performance Brokerage Services - McGrath Nissan - Coleman Automotive Group

With over 20 years of automotive retail experience, Kyle Coleman founded Coleman Automotive Group in 2024 with a vision of growing the organization to 40 dealerships over the next 10 years. The acquisition of McGrath Nissan represents the group's seventh dealership acquisition and its third Nissan franchise.

Upon closing, Kyle Coleman, President & CEO of Coleman Automotive Group, shared, "Even though Performance Brokerage Services was representing the seller during the acquisition of McGrath Nissan in Elgin, our experience working with their team was outstanding from beginning to end. In many transactions, it's easy to feel like the broker is only focused on one side of the deal, but that was never the case with PBS. Their team operated with professionalism, transparency, and integrity throughout the entire process, making sure communication stayed strong, expectations were clear, and the transaction kept moving forward efficiently."

Kyle continued, "What stood out most was their ability to manage the transaction while keeping all parties aligned and informed. Their knowledge of the automotive industry, attention to detail, and ability to navigate challenges in real time made a significant difference in creating a smooth and successful acquisition process. Even though they were not directly representing our side, the PBS team consistently treated us with respect, responsiveness, and fairness. That says a lot about the kind of organization they are and the reputation they've built in the dealer community. The acquisition of McGrath Nissan in Elgin was a great experience, and PBS played a major role in making that happen. I would absolutely recommend their team to any dealer considering a buy-sell transaction. They understand the dealership business, they know how to get deals done the right way, and they bring credibility and professionalism to every stage of the process."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Jamie Farley, and Matt Willis, the Texas & Midwest Partners of Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive buy-side advisors for this transaction.

Jamie Farley commented, "Representing Scott McGrath in the sale of his dealership was a true privilege. Scott dedicated years of hard work and passion to building his business, and we were honored to help guide him through this important transition. We wish him continued success and all the best in the next chapter ahead."

"We couldn't have been more excited to work with Kyle Coleman again," Matt Willis added. "Kyle was the ideal buyer for this opportunity, and it has been a privilege collaborating alongside him once more. His vision, professionalism, and passion for the business made this a tremendous fit, and we look forward to seeing all he accomplishes in the years ahead."

McGrath Nissan will be renamed Nissan of Elgin and will remain at its current location.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky,Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.