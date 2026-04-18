Performance Brokerage Services Releases Market Insights on Navigating the Dealership Buy-Sell Market

Performance Brokerage Services releases a market insight whitepaper following the 2026 NADC Annual Member Conference titled, "Driving Value: Navigating the Dealership Buy-Sell Market," written by Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner of Performance Brokerage Services.

IRVINE, Calif., April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest-volume dealership brokerage firm, has released a market insight whitepaper following the 2026 NADC Annual Member Conference titled, "Driving Value: Navigating the Dealership Buy-Sell Market," written by Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner of Performance Brokerage Services.

The report offers a grounded view of what's driving dealership transactions today, including the trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the buy-sell landscape. It also examines the valuation forces at play and the human side of ownership transitions, where legacy, family, and values intersect.

Amid a stabilizing post-pandemic environment, the analysis outlines key trends shaping dealership transactions, including normalized valuations, renewed buyer confidence, and the growing role of alternative capital sources such as family offices and automotive focused investment firms. While transaction activity has moderated from peak levels, 2025 still recorded 382 dealership sales, which is well above pre-pandemic highs.

The report also emphasizes a forward-looking approach to dealership valuation, focusing on long-term earnings potential, return on investment, and a comprehensive set of operational and market factors.

Looking ahead to 2026, Performance Brokerage Services anticipates continued strength in the buy-sell market, with buyer demand outpacing supply and conditions remaining favorable for sellers who are well-prepared.

To download a copy of the whitepaper, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Performance-Brokerage-Services-NADC-Driving-Value-White-Paper.pdf

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.