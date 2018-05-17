Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Performance Contractors Incorporated (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) has its hands in some of the most closely watched chemicals-related projects along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast, one of the most prosperous areas of the country. Industrial Info is tracking more than $7.8 billion in active projects involving the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm, including more than $5.2 billion worth that already are under construction.
Within this article: Details on some of the highest-valued projects featuring Sasol, including those for industry leaders such as Sasol Limited, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Indorama Corporation and INEOS Group AG.
