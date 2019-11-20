Performance Contractors Celebrates 40 Years of High-Quality, Safe Industrial Construction

"We have always strived to be the best, not the biggest. We're proud to be a multigenerational company; we take care of our people and the communities we serve," said Art Favre, Co-founder and CEO of Performance Contractors. "Our performance, safety standards and integrity are unmatched in the industry and that has allowed us to compete at the highest caliber for the last four decades, and for many more to come."

Performance Then and Now

Performance Contractors was founded in December 1979 in Baton Rouge with a focus on projects along the Mississippi River corridor from Baton Rouge to New Orleans. After delivering well beyond client expectations, developing impactful workforce development programs and reinvesting dollars back into the company whenever possible, Performance earned loyalty from talented craftsmen and women, and the reputation of a go-to contractor across the Gulf South.

Today, Performance remains headquartered in Baton Rouge, with offices stretching from Texas to North Carolina. The firm provides all phases of industrial construction and maintenance, has four facilities combining for more than 300,000 square feet of pipe fabrication, a structural steel and pipe support fabrication facility, and a 67-acre modular fabrication facility with water access. The same core values of safety and the development of employees remain strong, resulting in dozens of industry accolades, such as ranking 69th on the 2019 ENR Source Book Top 400 Contractors and placing third on Associated Builders and Contractors' 2019 Top Performers List. Additionally, the firm's workforce is loyal, and retention remains high--the overall average field supervision tenure totals more than 10 years, and construction managers average more than 19 years with the firm.

Workforce Development

Performance began its workforce development efforts in 1995 when it focused on outreach to high schools to recruit for entry-level roles. Today, the program financially supports Technical Craft Training at more than 150 high schools.

In 2014, Performance launched its Building America Careers Mentorship Program, greatly increasing employee participation in Craft Training. Assessment centers have also been established to verify the skill level of applicants, ensuring their capabilities match the needs of assigned projects. Additionally, the firm has been recognized as a Top 10 company in America for hiring military veterans.

Looking Ahead

Art Favre believes 40 is just the beginning for the firm, as it continues to expand its services and footprint from coast to coast. "Performance is still a young company that is just getting started. We have a bevy of young talent poised to assume the roles of the next generation of leaders and our geographical footprint continues to grow with new office locations in the Carolinas and the Midwest. We are more than a regional Gulf Coast contractor, we are positioned to be a national leader as a General Industrial Contractor and Pipe Fabricator," explains Favre.

About Performance Contractors

Performance Contractors, Inc. was founded in December 1979 to provide the Gulf South with world-class industrial construction, pipe fabrication, modular fabrication, maintenance, and contractor services. Performance has grown rapidly since then, now serving clients nationally with more than 8,000 employees across the country. Clients work with Performance because of its commitment to safety and excellence in all areas.

