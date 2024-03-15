Performance Contractors Celebrates Industry 'Excellence in Construction®' Accolades

BATON ROUGE, La., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Contractors, Inc. earned multiple prestigious Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Excellence in Construction® awards, highlighting the company's commitment to excellence in project execution and safety performance and reinforcing its continued commitment to excellence in all areas.

Performance Contractors achieved the prestigious Pinnacle Award, the highest level of recognition of safety excellence awarded by the industry. This award reflects the company's exceptional long-term safety performance and processes. After winning the Safety Excellence Award in 2023, Performance Contractors was then allowed to pursue, and eventually win, this high industry honor.

These awards were presented at the 34th annual Excellence in Construction® Awards during ABC Convention 2024 in Orlando, Florida, on March 14.

Performance Contractors was also awarded two ABC Eagle Awards this year for excellence on specific projects, including the ExxonMobil – Baton Rouge Advantaged Crude Expansion Project (BRACE). This accolade recognizes the company's exceptional performance, innovation, and safety on the project, further reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the industry.

A second Eagle Award was given in recognition of the Diamond Green Diesel 3 – Ecofiner Mechanical Project. This award recognizes excellence in construction, with a focus on safety, quality, and innovation. The recognition underscores Performance Contractors' dedication to delivering high-quality projects that exceed client expectations.

Lastly, Performance Contractors' also participated in the ABC National Craft Championship, showcasing the company's dedication to nurturing talent and maintaining high standards of craftsmanship within its workforce. The following employees represented Performance Contractors at this annual competition:

Chandler Diaz - Tig Welding

Jacob Molloy - Pipe Welding

Cristobal Gomez Jr. - Pipe Welding

Zachary Fuller - Pipefitting

Eduardo Garza - Millwright

Jonathan Gomez - Structural Welding

"We are honored to receive these awards, which are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of our people," said Kevin Courville, President & CEO at Performance Contractors. "These accolades reinforce our commitment to excellence in every aspect of project execution with a relentless focus on safety performance. We look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding results for our clients and industry partners as we build on these recent successes with even more high-quality performance."

About Performance Contractors

Performance Contractors, Inc. was founded in December 1979 to provide world-class industrial construction, pipe fabrication, modular fabrication, maintenance and contractor services. Performance serves clients nationally with more than 10,000 employees across the country. For more information about Performance Contractors, visit www.performance-contractors.com .

