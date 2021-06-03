Performance Development Group Named One Of Training Industry's 2021 Top Custom Content Development Companies

"Performance Development Group is honored to be recognized for the third time by Training Industry as one of its Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies," said David Manning, Managing Partner, Performance Development Group. "Now, more than ever, PDG is committed to providing quality content through innovative digital and traditional approaches based on our clients' rapidly changing needs."

"The quick response to businesses' training needs during the pandemic has earned these companies a spot on this year's Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies List," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "These providers enabled organizations to continue their employee training safely and effectively by developing engaging virtual learning experiences. Through the latest learning technologies and blended learning capabilities, their innovative solutions assisted clients worldwide."

PDG received this title based on its capability to develop multiple types of content, depth and breadth of subject matter created, industry visibility, innovation and impact, strength of clients and geographical reach, and company size and growth potential.

About Training Industry

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

About Performance Development Group

Performance Development Group (PDG) is a leading innovator in providing training services and technologies in the training and development industry. PDG drives measurable business results that matter to your organization. Using proven frameworks, PDG integrates performance improvement by getting the job done. Performance Development Group strives to make your people better so they can make your business better.

