Performance Enhancing, Super-Functional Sweetener Makes New Sports Drink Splash in the Shark Tank

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-increasing disorders such as diabetes, heart problems, blood pressure and obesity, especially among the younger generation continues to push demand for products with lower sugar impact. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the ill effects of excessive sugar consumption is attracting consumers' attention towards performance enhancing products made with sustainable natural sweeteners.

Natural Cane Zero, LLC of Tempe, AZ has created the industry's only natural, sugarcane derived sweetener enhanced with plant-based mineral electrolytes. NCZ Sweet is produced through proprietary, cutting-edge fermentation technology using specially crafted yeast to develop a super-sweet, super-clean sweetener that's 300x sweeter than sugar, ultra-low calorie and with minimal glycemic impact. Even more impressive is the fact that this breakthrough ingredient maintains a >95% purity level produced sustainably from Brazilian sugarcane.

"I've consumed tons of hydration drinks over the past 30 years – many of them full of sugar and artificial ingredients," says Fran Harris, Founder and CEO of Electra Beverages, who was a member of the Houston Comets' first WNBA championship team in 1997. "Consumers are demanding healthier options – less sugar, fewer calories and more functionality." The best products use the best ingredients.

John Anderson, Founder of Natural Cane Zero, LLC is a master formulator with over 2300 formulations for over 600 companies to his credit. "I have been formulating products for over 30 years and I've seen the power of nutrition. I created the NCZ formulations to answer the problem of bitter tasting sweeteners with little or no performance or function. Our products are safe for diabetics, awesome for athletic performance and easy to use in just about any food, bakery or drink format."

