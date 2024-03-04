Performance Finance Announces Sponsorship of Indian Motorcycle Race Team in Super Hooligan® and King of the Bagger® Series

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Finance, a leading national powersports lending institution, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the Indian Motorcycle Race Team for the highly anticipated Super Hooligan and King of the Bagger race series for its second year in a row.

This dynamic collaboration between Performance Finance and Indian Motorcycle signifies a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the pursuit of high-performance in the competitive world of motorcycle racing and in all aspects of life.

Photo courtesy of Indian racing team

"We are proud to align ourselves with Indian Motorcycle, a brand synonymous with heritage, performance, and passion," said Tom Collins, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Performance Finance. "This sponsorship represents our dedication to supporting the motorcycling community and our enthusiasm for the thrilling world of racing. We look forward to seeing the Performance Finance logo featured on the Indian race motorcycle as it competes in the Super Hooligan and King of the Bagger series."

For 2024, Indian Motorcycle has a two-man factory race team, made up of riders Tyler O'Hara and Troy Herfoss, that will compete in both the Super Hooligan (SHNC) and King of the Bagger (KOTB) races. Both raceseries have gained immense popularity, attracting motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world. O'Hara enters his fifth year aboard the S&S Indian Challenger, having won the inaugural KOTB race in 2020 and the class championship in 2022. Herfoss is the three-time Australian Superbike champion and has numerous championship titles in several forms of motorcycle racing, including Australian Dirt Track, Supermoto, and Supersport.

By sponsoring Indian Motorcycle's race team, Performance Finance aims to contribute to the excitement and energy surrounding these events, as well as strengthen its connection with the vibrant motorcycle racing community.

"We invite our thousands of customers and all motorcycle enthusiasts and racing fans to follow the Indian Motorcycle's Race Team's journey throughout these race series," said Nat Franklin, Senior Vice President. "The races are all across the nation and go through September. Join us for thrilling races, exciting moments, and a display of the Performance Finance commitment to performance and excellence."

