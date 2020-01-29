Performance Guarantee Insurance developed by Edge Management LLC

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Edge is proud to announce our Performance Guarantee Insurance (PGI) Program, a series of insurance products that insures the projected revenue of an enterprise or proven process effectively creating an investment grade synthetic financial guarantee (may include Debt Repayment, Revenue Shortfall and Commissioning coverage).

The PGI Program insures that a specified minimum revenue will be generated by an enterprise and if said revenue is not generated, then an insurance claim can be made to make an enterprise and / or their lender whole.

Many insurance products and programs deal with limited aspects of an enterprise's value chain.

Edge has created a program to mitigate risks that directly impact the ability to generate revenue, insuring financial performance.

Edge Management LLC (Edge) has a twenty-five-year track record of developing specialty insurance products and programs that protect what we believe is an enterprise's most pressing concern … the ability to create and preserve revenue.

Edge would be pleased to discuss your enterprise or proven process in order to evaluate its potential inclusion into the PGI Program.

