Performance Health Partners Named No. 1 Healthcare Safety, Risk and Compliance Software by KLAS Research

Healthcare organizations choose PHP's incident management software for safer care, better outcomes, and decreased costs

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Health Partners, the leading patient and employee safety software, was named #1 Best in KLAS for Safety, Risk, and Compliance solutions, garnering the highest score of all healthcare safety and risk software. The 2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report, published Feb. 8, named Performance Health Partners' safety and risk tools – including its incident management system – the leader in their market category.

The Best in KLAS 2023 report evaluates the best-selling healthcare software solutions available in the U.S. market and uses measured quantitative and qualitative data to determine client satisfaction in the categories of culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value, to help healthcare organizations make informed technology decisions. KLAS Research develops its annual Best in KLAS report based on valid, unbiased insights from thousands of healthcare organizations on their information technology.

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers," said KLAS Research CEO Adam Gale. "These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report."

To fully evaluate Performance Health Partners' solutions, KLAS collected feedback from many of its customers. When interviewed by KLAS, 100% of customer respondents stated they would buy Performance Health Partners' product again, and that the company's solutions are a part of their long-term plans.

"Performance Health Partners' tool has been exceptional for our organization and has allowed us to not only be safer but also have higher quality and improved compliance, and reduce much of our risk and medical errors," one customer shared in the survey. "Because of the flexibility and the customization that Performance Health Partners provides, the tool can be used in just about any application."

"Receiving this top-ranking designation from the highly regarded KLAS organization illustrates how we are successfully empowering our customers to achieve safer care, better outcomes, and decreased costs," said Heidi Raines, founder and CEO of Performance Health Partners. "This honor is especially significant for Performance Health Partners because it is the direct result of real end-users' positive experiences with our incident management system and rounding tools. It also motivates us to continue to improve safety, risk, and compliance management in healthcare."

Performance Health Partners will be formally recognized for its achievements at the Best in KLAS Show, to be held at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society ( HIMSS) Global Health Conference in April in Chicago, Illinois.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS, visit KLAS Research.

About Performance Health Partners

Performance Health Partners (PHP) (www.performancehealthUS.com) is a full-service software provider whose solutions modernize and optimize the performance, quality, patient and employee safety, and operational processes of healthcare organizations. PHP pairs its customizable incident management system and rounding tools with comprehensive, high-touch support services to transform complexity into reliable, scalable processes that drive superior outcomes.

