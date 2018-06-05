Performance Indicator Rebrands As Bambu Global

The new brand signifies Bambu Global's purpose and mission to develop and advance technologies that drastically alter and improve life throughout the world. Each leaf in the logo represents a company or technology under the Bambu umbrella that is ready to grow and bloom. Each of Bambu Global's portfolio companies will use a consistent brand methodology and launch with branding based on the unique characteristics of various types of bamboo as they roll out in the coming months. Located in Lowell, Mass. – known as the cradle of the American Industrial Revolution – Bambu Global draws on inspiration from the city's rich history with the help of its brightest minds.

"Our scientists have developed groundbreaking technologies that are poised to disrupt existing global industries and markets. We're using our patented technologies to make a positive impact to a variety of traditional industries," said Bambu Global's CEO, Robb Osinski. "Our immediate focus is launching several portfolio companies that will showcase our approach to dramatically cutting energy use, making people safer and even bringing the 10,000-year-old tattoo industry into the 21st century."

In support of its new brand, Bambu Global has launched a new website and renovated its office and laboratory space in the textile mills in Lowell National Historical Park. As innovative as the employees it houses, the redesigned facility inspires creativity and showcases its technologies throughout the conference rooms, offices and common areas. The unique space will inspire innovation, change and divergent thinking, and help the Bambu team to be fully immersed in the company's mission and the technologies it develops and advances.

Bambu Global and its affiliated companies are poised to bring innovative solutions to market, including "cool paints" that reflect heat to keep buildings cooler; "tunable" LED lighting; photo luminescent coatings that improve safety; and permanent brilliant tattoo inks that can be "turned off." The Bambu Global scientific team has expertise in various fields, including chemistry, biology and physics. Hybridizing these skillsets and capabilities are what create and foster Bambu Global's unique cross-disciplinary environment and drive innovation across multiple markets and industry categories.

"We strongly believe that the most disruptive and impactful discoveries will be made at the intersections of the various science disciplines," said Osinski.

About Bambu Global

Bambu Global is a family of innovative companies with a portfolio of advanced technologies designed to disrupt the life science, lighting, renewable energy, safety, tattoo and defense industries throughout the world. Located in Lowell, Massachusetts, the cradle of the American Industrial Revolution, Bambu Global draws on the inspiration of the city's rich history and the brightest minds of technology-rich Massachusetts to advance its mission. With a creative perspective and cross-discipline team of scientists, Bambu Global is advancing disruptive technologies to "improve life throughout the world™." Learn more about Bambu Global at www.bambuglobal.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained in this press release unless otherwise required by law.

Media Contact :

Jackie Dunn

781.749.0077 ext. 21

Jackie@hollywoodagency.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/performance-indicator-rebrands-as-bambu-global-300660189.html

SOURCE Bambu Global

Related Links

http://www.bambuglobal.com

