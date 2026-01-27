Performance One Media Names Doug Pfaff Chief Revenue Officer

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance One Media announced today that Doug Pfaff has been named Chief Revenue Officer, bringing decades of experience in media, digital video, and revenue strategy to the company's executive team.

"Doug brings proven leadership and deep industry expertise at a pivotal time for our company," said Parker Sigg, Vice President of Performance One Media. "His experience building revenue engines and partnerships across media platforms makes him a tremendous addition to our leadership team."

"Performance One Media has a strong platform and clear momentum," said Pfaff. "I'm excited to help scale the business, build strategic partnerships, and drive long-term growth as the company continues to expand."

Pfaff is a veteran media executive with more than 30 years of experience driving growth across broadcast, digital, OTT, and advertising platforms. He previously served as President of Katz Digital Video, where he led significant revenue expansion and built high-performing national sales and partnership teams. Pfaff also held senior leadership roles across several major media organizations, where he focused on scaling revenue, launching new platforms, and expanding distribution.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Pfaff will oversee Performance One Media's revenue strategy, partnerships, and commercial growth initiatives.

Pfaff's appointment reflects Performance One Media's continued focus on growth, innovation, and expanding its national footprint.

