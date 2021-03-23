Performance Personnel Acquires Oasis Staffing

TAMPA, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Personnel has acquired Oasis Staffing. Through this acquisition, the staffing organization now expands its reach beyond Tampa to include two new markets in Florida, including West Palm Beach and Jacksonville – as well as two additional locations in Lincoln, Nebraska and Wichita, Kansas. With these new branches, Performance Personnel continues to carve out significant new market share in Florida and now is on the map as a national services provider.

As the country rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing solutions are more critical following historic unemployment levels. Through Performance Personnel's acquisition of Oasis Staffing, the company is poised to provide job seekers and employers in Florida, Nebraska and Kansas with the resources and tools they need to succeed in 2021. In many communities, these services are more important than ever as job seekers and employers look for new ways to connect and create long-lasting partnerships.

Performance Personnel was founded to deliver the highest-performing candidates possible to employers and give communities the highest caliber of staffing services that may otherwise be unavailable. As a member of the American Staffing Association, Performance Personnel continues to strive to exceed staffing industry standards. Performance Personnel's dedication to local markets ensures the organization can provide employers with the best candidates available for their unique needs while staying up to date with current local economic markets.

More information about the services Performance Personnel provides to job seekers and employers across their multiple branches, including tips and other valuable resources, can be found at https://performancepersonnel.com/. This website also offers information on the other branch locations, current job listings and information on the range of industries that may benefit from Performance Personnel's services.

To learn more, call Performance Personnel at (813) 800-5627.

Media Contact:

Ryan Thorpe

813-800-5627

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Personnel