"Performance Standard for Healthcare UV Germicidal Light Whole-Room Surface Disinfection" Published to Enhance Infection Control Practices

SAN ANTONIO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To support improved patient outcomes and reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections, the Healthcare Standards Institute (HSI), an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer in Healthcare Organization Management, announced the publication of the ANSI/HSI 2000-2023 Performance Standard: Healthcare Germicidal Light Whole-Room Surface Disinfection. Over the past three years industry experts representing private and public healthcare sectors collaborated to develop the UV Germicidal Light Whole-Room Surface Disinfection standard to bring consistency, reliability, and scientific rigor to the evaluation of UVC germicidal light systems.

"For more than a century, healthcare providers have expected a room with disinfected surfaces to optimally care for patients, but until now, no American national standard existed to define how that is measured and what is acceptable." said Dr. Arthur Kreitenberg, a surgeon at the University of California, Irvine and committee chairperson.

The performance standard includes detailed criteria for testing and evaluating UVC devices such as Test Room Specifications; Surface Types and Orientations; Site Locations and Pathogens. "Healthcare organizations can now earn the HSI certification and align their supply chain with a consistent industry standard for the selection, implementation and evaluation of UVC technologies for surface disinfection in a healthcare setting," said Dr. Veronica Muzquiz Edwards, Healthcare Standards Institute CEO.

"Finally, Infection Control/Prevention professionals have an objective and validated tool to select only UVC systems that actually work to protect our patients. We can now make data-driven decisions, rather than rely on manufacturers' marketing materials", says Dr. Tara Millson, Director of Infection Prevention at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C, and a member of the Committee. "We'll know how well a room can be disinfected and how long it takes. Our patients are the big winners here."

To access the standard, follow the link below:

ANSI/HSI 2000-2023 - ANSI-HSI 2000-2023 Healthcare UV Germicidal Light Whole- Room Surface Disinfection

SOURCE Healthcare Standards Institute