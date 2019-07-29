Performance Team Named Top 100 3PL Provider for 2019

"As supply chain complexity and speed-to-market demands increase across the industry, companies are increasingly turning to Performance Team for its ability to deliver first-class e-commerce, distribution, and transportation management solutions for customers large and small," said Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics.

Performance Team operates e-commerce fulfillment and retail distribution centers for apparel & accessories, automotive, footwear, and other industries near import heavy locations and key demand markets in Los Angeles/Long Beach/Inland Empire, Dallas-Fort Worth, Louisville, New York/New Jersey, and Miami. PT's mission is simple: To provide unique solutions that create value for our customers and associates through leadership, trust, and execution. By doing this we ensure each customer receives the very best service possible, whether the focus is on e-commerce, distribution, or transportation.

"PT's forward-thinking leadership, cutting-edge technology, and innovative engineering and operations teams are the reasons PT continues to earn a spot as a Top 100 3PL Provider, year after year," stated Performance Team CEO, Craig Kaplan. Performance Team is also a Top 50 Logistics Company, according to Transport Topics' 2019 rankings; a 2019 Inbound Logistics G75 Green Supply Chain Partner; and a 2019 US EPA SmartWay Transport Partner.

Performance Team offers a full suite of e-commerce, retail, wholesale, and omnichannel distribution and transportation services. Our services include dedicated facility management, replenishment, pick and pack, put to store, garment on hanger (GOH), value-added services, retail compliance, consolidation/deconsolidation, transload, drayage, etc. For details on Performance Team's services, visit www.performanceteam.net. We're the only thing that should come between your products and your customers!TM

