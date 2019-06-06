Performance Team Opens New 445,000 Square Foot Facility in Cranbury, New Jersey

Only 50 miles from Manhattan and 40 miles from the Port of New York and New Jersey, the Class-A building will serve as the East Coast distribution center for the ALDO Group, one of Performance Team's growing footwear customers as well as an e-commerce hub for customers looking for close proximity to the New York metro area.

"The East Coast is a critical part of our strategy as we continue to expand and grow our business. Our new Cranbury facility gives us the ability to fulfill retail, e-commerce, and drop-ship orders and reach East Coast consumers with fast, cost-effective ground service," said Cliff Katab, Performance Team President.

The ALDO Group, a leading footwear and accessories company, is excited to work with Performance Team to provide optimal supply chain decisions. Both companies share similar values and entrepreneurial spirit.

"Performance Team has been a great partner and we were pleased to expand our cooperation with them to include an east coast facility. Our revamped supply chain was built around working with leading 3PL partners around the world to ensure we get our products to our customers as quickly as possible. PT is agile and solution-oriented, and we are very pleased with the results we have seen so far," says Matthew Marchand, the Chief Operating Officer of the ALDO Group.

The Cranbury facility is Performance Team's fifth facility in the New Jersey/New York area. Additionally, Performance Team operates locations throughout Los Angeles/Long Beach; Northern California; Dallas-Fort Worth, TX; Miami, FL; Shreveport, LA; Charleston, SC; and Louisville, KY. Customers benefit from an end-to-end supply chain services company that can execute to the highest standards while providing a full range of value-added services, kitting, and reverse logistics management.

About Performance Team

Performance Team offers a full suite of e-commerce, retail, wholesale, and omni-channel distribution and transportation services. Our services include dedicated facility management, replenishment, pick and pack, garment on hanger, value-added services, retail compliance, consolidation/deconsolidation, transload and drayage. For details on Performance Team's services, visit performanceteam.net. We're the only thing that should come between your products and your customersTM!

About the ALDO Group

The ALDO Group is a world-leading creator and operator of desirable footwear and accessory brands. With 3,000 points of sale in over 100 countries around the world, the organization operates under two signature brands, Aldo and Call It Spring, and a multi-brand retail concept, GLOBO. The ALDO Group is also an industry-recognized wholesale distributor and third-party sourcing provider of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. In addition to its head office in Montreal, the ALDO Group has international offices in Europe and in Asia. Guided on a daily basis by its purpose A journey to create a world of love, confidence, and belonging, the ALDO Group is simply unique. For more information, visit www.aldogroup.com.

