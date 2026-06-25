Performance Trust Adds Lenwood Brooks as Managing Director to Financial Institutions Group

CHICAGO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC (Performance Trust) announced the addition of H. Lenwood Brooks, V to its Financial Institutions Group as Managing Director. With a powerful combination of deep policy experience, market perspective, and trusted relationships across the community financial institution space, Brooks strengthens Performance Trust's commitment to industry leadership, client education, and advocacy.

Brooks' career spans more than two decades across financial services, trade association advocacy, and the capital markets. Most recently, he served as Director of Government and Industry Relations at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas where he cultivated deep relationships with industry stakeholders. He previously served as Chief of Staff at the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) under Chairman Rodney E. Hood and was a member of the NCUA transition team for President Donald J. Trump, giving him firsthand experience navigating the regulatory, legislative, and political dynamics shaping the financial services industry at the highest levels. Before his tenure at NCUA, Brooks served as Vice President at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, Washington's leading trade association representing Wall Street and the broader capital markets industry.

"Community financial institutions are essential to the strength of our economy and the vitality of local communities. I have spent much of my career working alongside these institutions and supporting their mission, and I am proud to join Performance Trust to continue that work," said Lenwood Brooks. "Today's community financial institutions are built on resilience. A trusted partner helps them channel that resilience into momentum that lasts. I took this role because I believe wholeheartedly in what Performance Trust does. I have seen firsthand how their approach transforms how community financial institutions think about risk, strategy, and long-term growth, cutting through the noise and giving their clients the clarity they need to make more confident decisions in whatever comes next."

Brooks joins Performance Trust at a pivotal moment. For more than 30 years, the firm has helped community depository institutions break down complex capital and balance sheet decisions into clear risk and reward analysis — building confidence and supporting long-term objectives. His background in regulation, public policy, and capital markets positions him uniquely to deepen that work on behalf of clients navigating an increasingly complex environment.

"Lenwood embodies what we look for at Performance Trust — someone who leads with trust, brings real perspective, and is fully committed to our clients' long-term success. Our clients are navigating significant pressures, including liquidity constraints, regulatory change, evolving capital needs, and margin compression. Lenwood's extensive background allows us to better guide them through our disciplined, objective process, helping them clearly understand the forces at play so they can make stronger, more confident decisions," said Steve Roth, Head of the Financial Institutions Group at Performance Trust.

Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC is an investment bank that combines Wall Street scale with the agility of an independent, employee-owned firm. We help financial institutions uncover overlooked opportunities, navigate complexity, and make decisions grounded in insight—not impulse. Our work is focused on long-term impact and relationships built on what matters most: trust and enduring performance.

CONTACT: Pamela Shanahan, 312-521-1690, [email protected]

SOURCE Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC