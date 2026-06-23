Performance Trust Adds Nathan Stovall, Industry Thought Leader & Veteran Bank Analyst to Deepen Industry Insights

CHICAGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC (Performance Trust) is pleased to announce the addition of Nathan Stovall to its Financial Institutions Group, where he will serve as Managing Director, Head of Industry Insights. In this new role, Stovall will lead the firm's thought leadership efforts on behalf of community financial institutions.

Stovall joins from S&P Global Market Intelligence, where he served as Director of the Financial Institutions Research team and spent more than 20 years covering U.S. banks. He also served as the author and host of Street Talk, one of the banking industry's most widely followed blogs and podcasts. His analysis has been cited in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The Financial Times, and he has appeared on CNBC, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business News and NPR's Planet Money.

"Nathan is one of the most credible voices in the banking industry," said Steve Roth, Head of the Financial Institutions Group at Performance Trust. "Our clients continue to navigate a dynamic, ever-changing environment. Nathan's ability to turn complex data into actionable insights is exactly what we're looking for in our growing team. We're excited to welcome him aboard."

Performance Trust has long focused on helping community depository institutions make more informed capital allocation decisions. For more than 30 years, the firm has empowered its trusted partners to apply principles, processes and framework to their decision-making, enhancing confidence and long-term strategic objectives.

"Community banks are the backbone of the American economy and for two decades, I've tried to highlight the challenges and opportunities facing institutions to enable them to make better decisions. Performance Trust shares that conviction. Performance Trust has made extensive investments in people, systems, processes and tools to help community banks earn their independence," said Stovall. "I'm excited to work with some of the smartest people in the industry to turn insights into action."

Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC is an investment bank that combines Wall Street scale with the agility of an independent, employee‑owned firm. We help financial institutions uncover overlooked opportunities, navigate complexity, and make decisions grounded in insight—not impulse. Our work is focused on long-term impact and relationships built on what matters most: trust and enduring performance.

CONTACT: Pamela Shanahan, (312) 521-1690, [email protected]

SOURCE Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC