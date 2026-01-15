Performance Trust Expands Capital Markets Leadership with Rebecca Bacon as Managing Director and Head of Whole Loan Sales

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC (Performance Trust) is pleased to announce the addition of Rebecca Bacon to its Capital Markets team, where she will serve as Managing Director, Head of Whole Loan Sales. Her arrival represents a strategic investment in the firm's long–term vision and growth trajectory, strengthening Performance Trust's ability to deliver sophisticated, client–focused solutions across the financial landscape.

"We are thrilled to have Rebecca as part of our team and are energized by the impact she will drive across the loan business on an industry-wide scale. She brings extensive expertise and leadership that will help further one of our most important initiatives at Performance Trust, building an industry-leading loan sales and trading vertical," said David Ferguson, Managing Director & Partner, Capital Markets.

"I'm excited to join Performance Trust at such a pivotal moment in the firm's growth," said Rebecca Bacon. "This team brings together deep expertise, disciplined thinking, and a true commitment to helping clients make smarter balance-sheet decisions. I'm eager to build on that foundation, expand our capabilities, strengthen partnerships, and drive the next chapter of growth in our loan business."

Before joining Performance Trust, Rebecca served as Head of Financial Institutions at Upgrade, where she led the partnership and onboarding of more than 200 depository institutions onto its platform across their unsecured installment, credit card, auto and home improvement product lines, resulting in billions of dollars in loans placed in depository institutions nationwide.

Rebecca will partner with our Financial Institutions Group sales force to expand our loan capabilities and support issuer clients on whole-loan flow program needs as part of their strategic funding strategies. These combined efforts will significantly enhance our capacity to provide a comprehensive suite of services to our clients.

