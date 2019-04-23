Performance Trust Hires Industry Veteran Jason Carver as CFO

CHICAGO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Carver joins Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC as Chief Financial Officer. Jason will help position the company for strategic and organic growth.

For 25 years, Performance Trust has encouraged clients to think differently by challenging conventional wisdom. We have positioned our clients for success – whether their goal is to grow organically, through acquisition, or position their institution for a strategic exit on strong terms. Carver brings the level of experience and strategic focus that will help launch our company forward as the banking industry changes and evolves, ultimately helping our clients achieve independence.

"Performance Trust has experienced significant organic growth over the years. With our first strategic acquisition in progress, we look forward to Jason to joining our executive team" said Rich Berg, CEO and Co-Founder. "His background and experience is integral in the planning and execution of our long-term strategic and financial goals."

Carver joins Performance Trust with 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and a diverse financial background. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the Global Trading division of FIS.

"This is a very exciting time to join Performance Trust. The leadership team has an impressive vision for the future," said Carver. "They have already broadened their capabilities, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help further build out their strategic reach."

About Performance Trust Capital Partners:

Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC is committed to helping financial institutions improve their long-term performance and deliver shareholder value. Identifying your path to independence requires better tools and clear insights which lead to great decisions. For more information, go to www.performancetrust.com.

