Performance Validation Announces Martin Long as President and Chief Executive Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Validation, Inc., a leading national provider of commissioning, qualification, and validation services, today announced that Martin Long has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer effective Jan 1, 2022. Dr. Van Doel, Performance Validations outgoing president will retain his role as Board Chairman, and will retire from Performance Validation in February.

Long has more than 30 years of experience providing services, software, and detection and automation systems to drug discovery, development and manufacturing functions in the pharmaceutical and related industries. He co-founded PerkinElmer's OneSource asset management solution and led Azenta life sciences' clinical trials services business.

"Martin is the right leader for Performance Validation," said Dr. Van Doel, Performance Validations' Chairman of the Board. "His prior experience with life science companies coupled with his demonstrated success in growing businesses, and business development skills should help Performance Validation continue to be successful and grow new services and geographic opportunities."

"I am very excited to be joining the Performance Validation team," said Martin Long. "The company has strong processes, talented and motivated people and is well-regarded by its customers. The life sciences sector continues to grow and we are well-placed to create additional value for our customers and employee owners."

Long started his career in a chemical QC laboratory and progressed into sales and through product management into general management. He's held senior leadership positions in startups and in large corporations such as ThermoFisher. He has a strong track record of growing businesses organically and through acquisition.

Long originates from the UK where he earned a degree in Analytical Chemistry and post graduate qualification in Strategic Marketing.

About Performance Validation

Performance Validation is a leading provider of commissioning and qualification services, our customers include Life Sciences, Municipal, Government, and commercial institutions. As a 100% Employee-owned Company, every employee has a vested interest in helping our clients succeed. Our Mission is to provide services that create value for our customers and provide peace of mind with respect to the management and accomplishment of project work in which we have been entrusted to complete. We accomplish our mission by:

executing our services with integrity,

demonstrating teamwork in providing solutions, and

treating employees and customers with respect and professionalism.

