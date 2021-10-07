Performance Validation Celebrates Employee Ownership Month

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Validation is thrilled to celebrate Employee Ownership Month (EOM), a celebration of the undeniable benefits employee ownership provides to employees, companies, local communities, and the nation. The month-long celebration spans the month of October.

"Employee ownership is an essential aspect of our organization," said Rick Van Doel, President of Performance Validation. "It gives us more credibility because our team members who work on client projects actually have skin in the game. They always go above and beyond to make sure each project exceeds client expectations."

Since Performance Validation's inception in 1988, our founder Tom Stevens has believed in broad-based employee ownership. In 2017, Performance Validation expanded on Tom's ideals by providing education on employee ownership and Employee Stock Ownership Plans to all Performance Validation employees. "We want all of our employees to understand how their efforts create value not only for the company, but as a beneficial owner for themselves," said Rick, "our mantra is share the responsibility share the wealth.

Performance Validation initiated our ESOP in 2017 and sold 100% of our stock to the ESOP on January 2, 2018, becoming a 100% employee-owned company. We are in our third year as an ESOP, and our employee-owners have shared in the wealth they have helped create.

