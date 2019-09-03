Performance Validation is Pleased to Announce that Dalton Pierson and David Tebbe Have Both Successfully Completed the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) Aseptic Processing Course

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Validation has extensive experience in performing Critical Airflow Visualization studies. We have completed over 33 studies ranging in size from a single hood, to an entire aseptic manufacturing line, we have over 5,500 hours of combined experience in the planning, development and execution/documentation of these studies.

The PDA Aseptic Processing Course provided additional knowledge and experience with environmental monitoring systems, facility cleaning and disinfectant qualification, aseptic cleanroom operations, filtration, sterilization, aseptic process simulation (media fill), and regulatory requirements. Hands-on activities included gowning qualification, facility cleaning and disinfection, aseptic technique qualification, aseptic process simulation, and microbial identification. Knowledge and experience that is often not available to a validation services contractor.

We firmly believe that the addition of the knowledge and experience gained from the PDA Aseptic Processing course coupled with our extensive experience in performing critical airflow visualization studies will be a significant value addition to our clients as we complete the critical airflow visualization projects.

For service inquiry please contact Dalton Pierson at 220689@email4pr.com.

About Performance Validation, Inc.

Performance Validation is a 100% employee owned company that has been serving the life science industries since 1988, and is a nationwide leader in providing validation, commissioning, and quality services for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturers and distributors. Every project, big or small, is managed by company employees to ensure clients enjoy unrivaled peace of mind.

Performance Validation resources are full-time life science professionals with technical degrees and substantial experience in all the industries the company serves. Project leaders are rigorously trained, and all employees participate in continuing education on best practices and emerging trends. Likewise, employees are involved in various professional organizations. Performance Validation's internal quality system meets the ISO9001:2015 standard. More information, including a collection of project summaries, is available here.

For Critical Airflow Visualization (Smoke Study) Services Contact:

Dalton Pierson

Critical Airflow Visualization Services Manager

Performance Validation, Inc.

(269) 270-4319

220689@email4pr.com

