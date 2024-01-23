Performance Validation Joins ValGenesis Partner Program as Service Partner for the U.S. Market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and Performance Validation, Inc. a 100% employee-owned company serving the life sciences industry since 1988, have partnered to deliver unique compliance-focused digital validation solutions for life sciences companies in the US.

Performance Validation Logo

Performance Validation is an industry leader with over 30 years of experience in analyzing, identifying, and testing the most critical elements of the manufacturing process for FDA-regulated industries. The company provides environmental mapping, commissioning, qualification, computer system validation, and quality system consulting services.

ValGenesis is the industry innovator of digitized validation. The company's platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, is used in over 100,000 GMP systems worldwide, helping life sciences companies advance their digital transformation strategy, enforce compliance, and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

In this partnership, Performance Validation will implement and manage next-generation digital validation tools developed by ValGenesis, including ValGenesis VLMS and VLMS Express, a simplified cloud-based digital validation solution for startups and midsized companies. ValGenesis and Performance Validation are providing an integrated governance approach to further strengthen risk and compliance across their customers' manufacturing processes.

"We are excited to partner with Performance Validation. Their extensive experience and our industry benchmarked digital validation platform can help life sciences companies implement their digitization plans efficiently according to Industry 4.0 standards," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "By establishing a clear strategy that addresses their risk and compliance implications upfront, we can assure them of true business transformation."

"Performance Validation is thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with ValGenesis, leveraging our extensive experience and knowledge of digital validation solutions. It's a powerful combination – our hands-on validation experience and their innovative digital tools. For our clients in the life sciences, this means more efficient, streamlined, and compliant solutions. We're not just adapting to Pharma 4.0; we're helping our clients lead the way in digital transformation," says Brad Henry, Vice President of Service Lines at Performance Validation.

ABOUT PERFORMANCE VALIDATION

Performance Validation (PV) is a global validation partner for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers. Headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, we specialize in turning compressed timelines into compliant ones using innovative, adaptive approaches that balance production realities with strict regulatory requirements. Our best-in-class, cGMP-compliant services cover diverse needs from fully managed CQV to on-demand temperature mapping, smoke studies, software assurance, and more. With a dedicated team consisting of more than 95% engineers, we work closely with regulators and equipment suppliers to keep validation ahead of production curves and keep quality moving forward. For more information, visit https://www.perfval.com/

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life sciences companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

Further Information

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, [email protected]

Ashley L. Rudolphi, Performance Validation, 317-345-8851, [email protected]

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.