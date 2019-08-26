Performance Validation Provides Competitive, Effective Temperature and Humidity Mapping Solutions to Wide Range of Industries

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Validation continues making a name for itself in the environmental mapping industry. Storage chambers, warehouses, manufacturing facilities and laboratories are just a few environments where precise temperature and humidity control is an essential component of the operation, particularly in regulated life science fields.

Performance Validation, Inc

Performance Validation's temperature mapping equipment inventory is maintained in a calibrated and validated state and includes Vaisala VL-1000® temperature data loggers, VL-2000® temperature and humidity data loggers, VL-1416® low temperature data loggers, Sensitech TempTale® Ultra temperature data loggers, and Kaye AVS® systems. Additional equipment includes an incubator and self-contained biological indicators for verifying the effectiveness of steam sterilization in autoclave and steam-in-place (SIP) processes. Performance Validation has developed equipment operating procedures and mapping protocol templates based on industry standard temperature mapping guidelines to ensure consistency and compliance in all project applications.

Flexibility is a hallmark of Performance Validation's service model. The company provides a turn-key solution for onsite projects completion. Performance Validation project managers handle everything from strategy and equipment set-up to mapping execution and data analysis. For simpler mapping projects, clients can opt for remote support (offsite programming and data analysis) – a cost-effective and nationwide solution for those with in-house resources available for installing and removing mapping sensors. Finally, Performance Validation offers all of its equipment for rental when clients have the environmental mapping expertise and need to supplement existing equipment inventory or have a short-term mapping need.

Most temperature controlled storage mapping industry guidelines (USP, WHO, etc.) recommend temperature mapping during seasonal extremes to capture system performance during worst case environmental conditions and under both heating and cooling operations. This year's summer season is rapidly coming to a close and winter is right around the corner. Contact Performance Validation to schedule your seasonal mapping today!

About Performance Validation, Inc.

Performance Validation is a 100% employee owned company that has been serving the life science industries since 1988, and is a nationwide leader in providing validation, commissioning, and quality services for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturers and distributors. Every project, big or small, is managed by company employees to ensure clients enjoy unrivaled peace of mind.

Performance Validation resources are full-time life science professionals with technical degrees and substantial experience in all the industries the company serves. Project leaders are rigorously trained, and all employees participate in continuing education on best practices and emerging trends. Likewise, employees are involved in various professional organizations. Performance Validation's internal quality system meets the ISO9001:2015 standard. More information, including a collection of project summaries, is available here.

For Environmental Mapping Services Contact:

Neil Enlow

Division Manager, Performance Validation Inc.

317-248-8848

220462@email4pr.com

SOURCE Performance Validation, Inc