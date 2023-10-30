Performance Wealth Ranked on Forbes Top RIA Firms List 2023

Honor Falls Closely on the Heels of CEO Thomas Salvino Ranking 1st in Illinois on Barron's 2023 Top Independent Advisors List

HINSDALE, Ill., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Wealth, proudly announces that the firm has been named to the Forbes Top RIA Firms 2023 list. The prestigious list used rigorous methodology to rank 250 advisory firms across the country with cumulative assets of more than $1.1 trillion.

"It is an honor to be named on the Forbes Top RIA Firms list for the first time since our launch in 2021," said Thomas J. Salvino, Co-Founder, CEO & Wealth Manager, Performance Wealth. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our peers who were named to this prestigious list and want to thank the incredible community and family that we have built on our team. Everything we do is to better the client experience and to honor our fiduciary duty."

Forbes/SHOOK performs deep due diligence as the basis for its rankings. After evaluating factors for size, Forbes/SHOOK favors firms that can provide a comprehensive understanding of each client's experience. In this approach, Forbes/SHOOK assesses factors such as the inherent processes within each client relationship, the team's objectives, and the underlying culture across all employee levels.

In 2023, Thomas Salvino was named to the Barron's 2023 Top Independent Advisors list and ranked first in the state of Illinois. From 2015 through 2020, while with his previous firm, Thomas Salvino was included each year on the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list. He was also named a Best-in-State Wealth Advisor in 2021 and among America's Top Wealth Advisors in 2019 by Forbes.

To read more about Forbes Top RIA Firms 2023 List, click here.

About Performance Wealth

Performance Wealth is an independent Registered Investment Advisor with offices in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, IL, Naples, FL, and San Diego, CA. With more than 100 years of combined experience, this multi-generation privately-owned firm provides a wide range of services including financial/retirement planning, investment management, social security planning, as well as coordinating estate, tax, and insurance planning with the goal of preserving and enhancing their clients' wealth. The team combines energy, perspective, skills, and investment experience to provide a distinct value for their clients.

Performance Wealth Partners, LLC ("Performance Wealth") is a registered investment advisor. Information in this message is for the intended recipients only. Performance Wealth Partners often communicates with its clients and prospective clients through email and other electronic means. Your privacy and security are very important to us. Performance Wealth makes every effort to ensure that email communications do not contain sensitive information. If you are not the intended recipient of this communication, please delete and destroy all copies in your possession, notify the sender that you have received this communication in error, and note that any review or dissemination of, or the taking of any action in reliance on, this communication is expressly prohibited. We remind our clients and others not to send Performance Wealth private information over email. If you have sensitive data to deliver, we can provide secure means for such delivery. Please note Performance Wealth Partners does not accept trading or money movement instructions via email.

Source: Forbes.com The Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

Source: Forbes.com Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Performance Wealth nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking.

Source: Forbes.com. SHOOK considered advisors with a minimum 4 years as an advisor. Advisors have: built their own practices and lead their teams; joined teams and are viewed as future leadership; or a combination of both. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures: telephone and in-person interviews, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Performance Wealth nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking.

About SHOOK Research

SHOOK is completely independent and objective and does not receive compensation from the advisors, firms, the media, or any other source in exchange for placement on a ranking. SHOOK is funded through conferences, publications and research partners. Since every investor has unique needs, investors must carefully choose the right advisor for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience; the firm's research and rankings provide opinions on how to choose the right financial advisor. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Remember, past performance is not an indication of future results.

For more information and complete details on methodology, go to www.shookresearch.com.

Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to advisors who meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Participating advisors were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Performance Wealth nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

CONTACT:











Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973.224.7152

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Wealth