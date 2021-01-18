Perform[cb] Named #1 CPA Network Worldwide for 5th Consecutive Year

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perform[cb], a powerhouse in performance marketing, has been named the #1 CPA Network Worldwide for the fifth year in a row. Perform[cb] is known as a force within the affiliate channel, recognized for its pay-per-results business model and vertical-specific expertise.

This recognition is based on the annual survey conducted by mThink, publisher of the Revenue + Performance Blue Book, in which more than 20,000 marketers and affiliate partners are surveyed. Best known for its work with marketers, affiliates, networks, and agencies within the affiliate space, the Blue Book is an industry leader and authoritative resource on all aspects of performance marketing.

"We are deeply honored and humbled to have been awarded the title of #1 CPA Network Worldwide for the fifth consecutive year. Knowing this recognition comes from our peers, partners, and clients makes it all the more exciting and meaningful. 2020 was a difficult year for all, but this recognition is confirmation to our team that the hard work does not go unnoticed. As an organization, we look forward to consistently pushing the boundaries in all aspects of our business - from technology and communication to compliance and brand trust. Thinking bigger is what we do best, and I know we will continue to do just that for our clients and the industry at large," says Brad Dobbins, Chief Operating Officer at Perform[cb].

Chris Trayhorn, CEO of mThink Digital, the driver behind the Blue Book's annual survey, works closely with each Network to ensure their businesses are properly represented with the mThink audience. "Each year, that #1 spot becomes increasingly competitive and, in recent years, it has been very exciting to see how our affiliates and advertisers will vote. We have to credit the Perform[cb] team for their dedication to their clients during a time of rapid and unpredictable change. Perform[cb] took an aggressive approach to their business when the pandemic hit by continuing to invest in their technology and growth opportunities as a whole. They are consistently looking for ways to improve and innovate for their advertisers and affiliates, and that is where they thrive."

As the largest annual survey conducted within the performance marketing channel, mThink's Blue Book determines the top networks in the space as rated by marketers, affiliate partners, agencies, and industry experts. More than 40 networks considered for the title, the Blue Book survey analyzes an expansive range of qualifiers including reputation, influence, clientele, popularity, and scale. mThink's survey also aggregates and analyzes expert views of each network and their respective traffic data. The results were evaluated and validated by a panel of third-party experts, each representative of a unique aspect of the performance marketing industry.

About Perform[cb]:

Perform[cb] was founded as Clickbooth in 2002 and grew exponentially through a series of strategic acquisitions; each providing unique performance-based solutions for modern marketers and affiliate partners. Recognized as the #1 Performance Network Worldwide since 2015, Perform[cb] is a distinguished leader within the performance marketing industry. Perform[cb] offers tailored strategies to meet their clients' specific customer acquisition goals on a pay-per-performance model. With the strictest compliance and brand safety practices in the industry, Perform[cb] operates with integrity and holds themselves and their clients to the highest standards. For more information, visit performcb.com.

About mThinkDigital:

mThinkDigital is a specialist digital marketing company based in San Francisco, focused on media buying, Facebook marketing, direct response, social, and mobile. In addition to publishing its own industry-leading performance marketing magazine, Revenue, the company also produces its annual Blue Book Rankings of major performance marketing networks.

Over the last 20 years, mThinkDigital has created dozens of successful global content marketing and customer acquisition campaigns for companies ranging from billion-dollar goliaths such as Microsoft, Accenture, and Intel through to local, San Francisco coffee stores such as Java Detour.

Press contact:

Ami DeWille, VP Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Perform[cb]