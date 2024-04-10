Performing Animal Welfare Society Announces Death of Lulu - Oldest African Elephant in North America

SAN ANDREAS, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) today announced the death of African elephant Lulu at the 2,300-acre ARK 2000 captive wildlife sanctuary in San Andreas, California. She was humanely euthanized on April 9th by the PAWS veterinary team due to degenerative joint disease.

At age 58, Lulu was the oldest African elephant in North America. She also established the record for the longest-lived African elephant in North America. She lived most of her life at the San Francisco Zoo, and her final 19 years at PAWS.

Wild African elephants can live well into their 60s. However, in captive situations their lives are frequently cut short by captivity-induced ailments such as premature arthritis and foot disease. When Lulu arrived at PAWS, she was already older than the median life expectancy for female African elephants in zoos.

"Lulu's age was truly exceptional for an African elephant in captivity, where the stresses and unnatural conditions of their confinement mean that elephants tend to live much shorter lives than do elephants in the wild," said PAWS CEO Chris Draper. "Separation from their wild families, years spent on display in inappropriate conditions, and suffering from physical problems prevalent in captivity, yet almost absent in wild populations, take a heavy toll on captive elephants."

Lulu was born in Eswatini (formerly Swaziland). She likely was captured when her mother was killed in a government cull, a traumatic event that Lulu would have witnessed. At two years old, an age at which elephant calves are rarely apart from their mothers, she was sold to be a display animal.

When the San Francisco Zoo decided to no longer exhibit elephants, Lulu came to live at PAWS in 2005. Once there, she had access to wide-open spaces in her large enclosure where she socialized with other elephants and engaged in behaviors natural to an elephant. For the last several years, African elephant Toka had been her close companion.

"We are humbled that the people of San Francisco entrusted Lulu to PAWS for 19 years. We did our very best for her," stated PAWS Co-founder and President Ed Stewart. "Until her health recently took a turn for the worse, Lulu enjoyed climbing to the tops of hills to graze on fresh green grass."

Draper added: "No captive facility can truly meet the needs of elephants, and no one can repair the damage caused by a lifetime of confinement. Lulu's life, and death, serve to remind us how elephants simply do not belong in captivity."

"Lulu had incredible determination and spirit. We will all miss this truly special and dear elephant" said Stewart. "We thank our loyal supporters for their help which has allowed us to care for Lulu and the other animals at the sanctuary".

PAWS continues to care for six elephants. The sanctuary also rescues and cares for big cats, bears, monkeys, and other wild animals. PAWS is currently celebrating its 40th year of operation.

About the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS)

Founded in 1984, the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) provides lifetime care for captive wild animals rescued or retired from circuses, zoos, and the exotic "pet" trade. PAWS' 2,300-acre ARK 2000 sanctuary, located in San Andreas, California, provides a permanent home to elephants, bears, big cats, monkeys, and other wild animals.

PAWS is a true sanctuary, meaning that it does not buy, sell, trade, or breed animals, take them offsite for exhibition, or allow public contact with them.

PAWS is licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries, and a founding member of the Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator.

