Performing Arts Venues, Racetracks and Casino Among 15 New Clients for accesso®

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider to leisure, entertainment and cultural markets, has added 15 North American operators to the roster of clients for its accesso ShoWare box office ticketing suite. The new partners include: Silverton Casino in Las Vegas; Biltmore Theatre in Oshawa, Ontario; UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield, Illinois; three speedways in Burlington, Washington, Fairbury, Illinois, and Seekonk, Massachusetts; the Peninsula Ballet Theatre in San Mateo, California; and, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston, Mississippi. All 15 destinations and attractions are set for full integration by the end of January 2022.

"Over the last year, it was wonderful to see so many destinations, venues and attractions around the world begin to welcome back their valued guests," said accesso CEO Steve Brown. "We are privileged to have the opportunity to help these new partners enhance their operations and offerings with a next-generation ticketing experience."

With more than 50 million tickets sold annually worldwide and half a billion processed transactions, the accesso ShoWare ticketing suite is a best-in-class solution designed to enhance, streamline and guide guests' online purchasing journeys. The accesso ShoWare ticketing suite offers high-volume capabilities, white-label branding and unparalleled customer service, all packaged in one, easy-to-use turnkey solution, empowering venue and destination operators to redefine the experience for guests – whether they purchase online or on-site – while driving revenue. With more than 600 installations in theaters, concert venues, sports arenas, casinos and attractions around the world, the cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution offers operators flexible, full control over the end-to-end ticketing process, including secure and simple reserved ticketing tools, as well as functionality to support spaced seating, contact tracing, donation tools, live streaming, email marketing integration and more.

About accesso Technology Group, plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 30 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending, and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

