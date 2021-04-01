Performing Chickens Invited to Chicken's Got Talent Online Talent Show at Chickens.org

PHOENIX, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all talented chickens!

Chickens.org invites chicken owners to show off their chickens' talents in this year's online Chicken's Got Talent competition.

Chicken's Got Talent Chickens.org invites video submissions for Chicken's Got Talent, April 2021. Video submissions due by 6 pm PDT April 23, 2021. Online public voting will be April 26 - 6 pm PT April 30, 2021.

Contestants are invited to submit videos of their chickens performing art, music, athletics or other skills at https://www.chickens.org/competition/. The top 3 winners will receive trophies and limited-edition 2021 Chicken's Got Talent t-shirts. The first-place winner will receive a gift card to a chicken supply vendor.

Every participant will receive a sticker, and of course social media bragging rights.

Chickens.org will feature finalists' videos on its website (www.chickens.org), Instagram (@chickens.org_ ),Facebook (@chickensorg), and YouTube (Chickens Community Chickens.org). The deadline to submit competition videos is 6 pm Pacific Time on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Public voting will be available via Instagram (@chickens.org_) from 12 am PT April 25 through 6 pm PT April 30.

Anyone interested in learning how to train chickens can find tips on the Chickens.org competition page.

Chickens.org is a charitable program of Capax World (www.capax.org), a 501-c-3 nonprofit that implements sustainable solutions to malnutrition and poverty in underserved communities.

Chickens.org offers ad-free, open-access information on how to raise chickens successfully, and engages with communities to establish chicken coops and gardens. Community and family gardens have been shown to improve nutrition, physical and mental health, and community engagement.

Community groups or individuals who would like help in establishing a chicken coop and/or garden, or to support or host a fundraising event for Chickens.org, may go to www.chickens.org for information.

Media Contact:

Molly Sutton, Program Manager

[email protected] (d) 661-523-3820

