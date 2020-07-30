Performing live on Kuaishou, Lang Lang comes back after 6-month hiatus

Entertaining the crowd with a mix of songs, stories and games, Lang, China's badminton Olympic champion Cai Yun, and the popular Queen of Nine-ball Pan Xiaoting also guest-starred on the show. The trio reminisced about the games they played during their childhood, starting from the 80s all the way to the 2000s, and also showcased their skills through sport and music challenges.

When recalling his childhood in the 90s, Lang played one of his initiation-phase favorites, Étude Op. 10, No. 5 in G♭ major by Frédéric Chopin, wowing the online audience.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7RC6BNfHOc&feature=youtu.be

This isn't the first livestream hosted by Lang, as his last livestream, also on Kuaishou, was a Valentine special held earlier this year in honor of supporting efforts against COVID-19.

Hosted by Kuaishou, Lang's livestream attracted mainstream success, with over 3 million tuning in and participating through the comments and gifts. The popularity of such shows has shown that the shift in momentum to livestream apps such as Kuaishou is here to stay. With more crossover content such as Lang's show, Kuaishou is pioneering a new wave of viral content to make livestreaming more prevalent in popular culture.

"By uniting fanbases and fostering more communication, Kuaishou aims to build resilient communities across genres and backgrounds," said Yan Qiang, senior vice-president of Kuaishou.

