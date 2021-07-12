Performlive files patent application for its Live Commerce Chat Analytics

"Our commitment to driving the prosperity through Live Commerce has just taken another step forward. With this innovation, Performlive will enable live commerce with artificial intelligence that can propel growth for businesses adopting live commerce," said Oksana Sokolovsky, Performlive's Co-Founder and CEO. "I believe our unique and highly innovative Live Commerce solution will enable users to engage more meaningfully with their audience and realize tangible business value from live chat conversations."

Performlive, a Live Commerce platform, puts Creators and Sellers at the center and enables them to monetize their talent and products via interactive live stream. Performlive takes live chat interaction to a new level, allowing the Live presenter to both interactively engage with the audience and to extract business insights from the chat.

Live commerce is growing globally, gaining traction especially in the U.S. market. As such, live streaming platforms must evolve to meet growing demands. "Performlive has capabilities that will significantly simplify the experience of going live, selling, and engaging with one's audience while providing creators with meaningful information from the session via chat categorization. There is an unmet need to efficiently categorize and cluster live chat communication in order to take effective business decisions. Our innovation tackles this challenge," added Rohit Mahajan, Performlive's Co-Founder and CTO.

About Performlive

Performlive (www.performlive.live) is a pioneer in Live Commerce, Live Shopping, Live Wellness, Live Creator Economy. It's a one stop shop for Wellness Creators to Go Live, earn, sell products and build authentic community while offering interactive experience for the audience. Offering simulcasting features, five monetization options, easy to sell live feature set, Performlive is setting out to change to world of e-commerce and enable interactive experience sellers and shoppers will not forget.

